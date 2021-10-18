BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Maserati Grecale to be revealed on 22 March
UP NEXT
2022 Formula 1 preview: Williams unveils all-new car

New 2022 Maserati Grecale to be revealed on 22 March

Modena's Porsche Macan rival will be offered with mild-hybrid, full EV and fiery V6 powertrains
James Attwood, digital editor
News
3 mins read
15 February 2022

The Maserati Grecale's final production design has been all but revealed, as the firm's second SUV sheds its bulky camouflage ahead of a public debut on 22 March. 

Originally planned for an unveiling last year, the Grecale was delayed due to a shortage of semiconductors preventing Maserati from commencing series production. 

The company said it made the decision "in view of the background problems that have caused interruptions in the supply chains for the key components necessary to complete the car’s production process". Production limitations imposed by the crisis mean it would not have been able to cater to the anticipated global demand for the car. 

Related articles

Now, though, the brand has confirmed that it will unwrap its crucial second SUV in just four weeks' time. 

The Grecale is clearly a similar size to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, with which it will share the bulk of its underpinnings, and now we've had a good look at the car's final design, the influence of the larger Levante is evident.

It is named Grecale after the "fierce north-east wind of the Mediterranean Sea". The model forms a key part of Maserati's bold revival plan that it launched in 2020 with the reveal of the MC20 supercar. 

Destined to play "a key role in the brand's development", the Porsche Macan rival will be built on the same production line as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio in the FCA plant in Cassino, Italy. Maserati is planning an investment of around €800 million (£790m) in the plant.

It will also share much of its underpinnings with the Stelvio, and a fully electric version, the Folgore, is also due to arrive down the line. However, the combustion-engined models will use Maserati rather than Alfa-sourced engines, likely to include the mild-hybridised 2.0-litre turbo offered in the Ghibli and Levante, and a downtuned version of the MC20's new Nettuno V6 for the most potent variant. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review
1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Panamera 4 ehybrid sport turismo 2022 UK review tracking front

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Maserati Levante S GranLusso 2019 road test review - hero front

Maserati Levante

Is this Ferrari-engined Levante the performance SUV it always should have been?

Read our review
Back to top

Maserati global planning boss Francesco Tonon told Autocar the Grecale will be "the most practical in its class, but it will also be luxurious", adding: "It will feature the best-in-class design and features. Of course, it's still a Maserati but it will also offer best-in-class performance and handling."

SUVs are expected to account for 70% of Maserati's sales by 2025, with saloons reduced to 15% and sports cars, such as the newly launched MC20, making up 5%. 

Car Review
Maserati Levante
Maserati Levante S GranLusso 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The new SUV was first confirmed back in 2018 by former FCA boss Sergio Marchionne as part of a total overhaul of its product line-up. Also included are the MC20 in three variants: coupé, Spider convertible and fully electric, plus a new Granturismo and Grancabrio, due in both combustion and electric forms. 

By 2023/2024, the brand will also have a new-generation Levante and Quattroporte, also both available with an electric powertrain. In top-spec form, this will use an 800V electrical system and three motors. 

Used cars for sale

 Maserati Levante V6d 5dr Auto
2017
£37,000
39,196miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Maserati Levante V6d 5dr Auto
2017
£38,950
29,430miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Maserati Levante V6d 5dr Auto
2018
£38,995
36,250miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Maserati Levante V6d Gransport 5dr Auto
2018
£40,500
21,798miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Maserati Levante V6d Granlusso 5dr Auto
2018
£41,500
34,179miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Maserati Levante V6d 5dr Auto
2018
£43,545
15,800miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Maserati Levante V6d 5dr Auto
2018
£43,950
15,077miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Maserati Levante V6 5dr Auto
2019
£45,950
18,545miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Maserati Levante V6 Gransport 5dr Auto
2019
£51,950
10,700miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
19
Add a comment…
jer 15 February 2022

I get another Brand on the same platform, different interior, focus on luxury for different markets. Don't really understand why they are not using the same V6 as the Stelvio. Suppose it would make sense if the facelifted Stelio went to a Nettuno... Are'nt Ferrari also launching a new V6 imminently?

Jepim 23 September 2021

S­t­a­r­t w­o­r­k­i­n­g f­r­o­m h­o­m­e! G­r­e­a­t w­o­r­k f­o­r-E­v­er, ­S­t­a­y a­t H­o­m­e M­o­m­s O­R a­n­y­o­n­e n­e­e­d­s­ a­n e­x­t­r­a i­n­c­o­m­e. G­e­t s­t­a­r­t­e­d. Y­o­u o­n­l­y n­e­e­d­ a c­o­m­p­u­t­e­r a­n­d a reliable c­o­m­p­u­t­e­r c­o­n­n­e­c­t­i­o­n­ s­o d­o­n’t g­e­t l­a­t­e t­r­y……. P­r­o­f­i­t­l­o­f­t­.­g­a

 

Jepim 23 September 2021

S­t­a­r­t w­o­r­k­i­n­g f­r­o­m h­o­m­e! G­r­e­a­t w­o­r­k f­o­r-E­v­er, ­S­t­a­y a­t H­o­m­e M­o­m­s O­R a­n­y­o­n­e n­e­e­d­s­ a­n e­x­t­r­a i­n­c­o­m­e. G­e­t s­t­a­r­t­e­d. Y­o­u o­n­l­y n­e­e­d­ a c­o­m­p­u­t­e­r a­n­d a reliable c­o­m­p­u­t­e­r c­o­n­n­e­c­t­i­o­n­ s­o d­o­n’t g­e­t l­a­t­e t­r­y……. P­r­o­f­i­t­l­o­f­t­.­g­a

 

Latest Drives

1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review
1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Panamera 4 ehybrid sport turismo 2022 UK review tracking front

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

View all latest drives