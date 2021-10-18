New 2022 Maserati Grecale to be revealed on 22 March

The Maserati Grecale's final production design has been all but revealed, as the firm's second SUV sheds its bulky camouflage ahead of a public debut on 22 March.

Originally planned for an unveiling last year, the Grecale was delayed due to a shortage of semiconductors preventing Maserati from commencing series production.

The company said it made the decision "in view of the background problems that have caused interruptions in the supply chains for the key components necessary to complete the car’s production process". Production limitations imposed by the crisis mean it would not have been able to cater to the anticipated global demand for the car.

Now, though, the brand has confirmed that it will unwrap its crucial second SUV in just four weeks' time.

The Grecale is clearly a similar size to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, with which it will share the bulk of its underpinnings, and now we've had a good look at the car's final design, the influence of the larger Levante is evident.

It is named Grecale after the "fierce north-east wind of the Mediterranean Sea". The model forms a key part of Maserati's bold revival plan that it launched in 2020 with the reveal of the MC20 supercar.

Destined to play "a key role in the brand's development", the Porsche Macan rival will be built on the same production line as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio in the FCA plant in Cassino, Italy. Maserati is planning an investment of around €800 million (£790m) in the plant.

It will also share much of its underpinnings with the Stelvio, and a fully electric version, the Folgore, is also due to arrive down the line. However, the combustion-engined models will use Maserati rather than Alfa-sourced engines, likely to include the mild-hybridised 2.0-litre turbo offered in the Ghibli and Levante, and a downtuned version of the MC20's new Nettuno V6 for the most potent variant.