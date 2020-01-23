BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2022 Maserati Granturismo: all-electric GT previewed

Italian brand’s first fully electric model shows off new look in first official shots
11 June 2021

Maserati has released the first official images of its landmark first electric car: the second-generation Granturismo coupé.

The purposely obstructive angles and heavy camouflage give little away, but we can see that it retains the sleek silhouette of its predecessor, and - notably - its name. It looks to bear a resemblance to the long-awaited Alfieri concept, which was previewed as long ago as 2016 but has yet to be seen in public. 

The pictures follow the release of a clip (below), last year, in which Maserati previewed the sound of its first electric powertrain, which will be fitted to the 2022 Granturismo successor. 

 

Technical details remain unconfirmed, but the replacement for the Granturismo can be expected to offer quicker acceleration than its petrol-powered predecessor.

Maserati says that it's working to ensure the powertrain has “a distinctive sound, already a unique attribute of all Maserati cars equipped with traditional combustion engines”. It's not yet clear how this will be achieved, but it's unlikely that the firm will artificially recreate the noise of its V6 or V8 engines. 

The testing is taking place at private facilities and on surrounding roads, meaning camouflaged prototypes will likely soon be seen in public, giving more clues as to what to expect of the new model. 

The announcement follows September’s confirmation that Maserati is to extensively upgrade its Turin production facility and launch a wave of new models, and, more recently, the unveilings of the Ghibli and Levante mild hybrids. 

Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

The Maserati GranTurismo has underlying brilliance, marred by frustrating niggles. But it’s the first Maser for an age that you don’t need excuses to buy.

Comments

Comments
11
Add a comment…
michael knight 11 June 2021
It was the same when steam gave way to petrol.
We'll look back at this era in 50 years and think what dinosaurs we were driving around in.
jameshobiecat 26 May 2020

Sorry, spelling / typing / IQ

Sorry, spelling / typing / IQ fail! You're not your.
jameshobiecat 26 May 2020

Whilst I'm in favour of

Whilst I'm in favour of electrify the boring cars we all use on a day to day basis, I do wonder how being an EV fits with the grand touring breif. Your hardly going to want to stop and recharge four times between London and the riviera.

