New 2022 Audi RS4 and RS5 Competition get handling boost

Stiffened-up chassis package comes alongside design tweaks and more vocal exhaust system
17 May 2022

The Audi RS4 Avant and Audi RS5 have been dialled up to offer enhanced dynamics and a louder soundtrack in new, limited-edition Competition guise.

The hardcore new variants of the sports estate and its coupé sibling will arrive in German dealerships in July, but Autocar understands Audi is still evaluating whether or not to bring the new arrivals to the UK. 

The upgrades bring unique styling touches for each and a package of mechanical upgrades, with the pricier Competition Plus package being most heavily differentiated from the standard cars.

The Competition cars are marked out by black badging, matt carbon-effect exterior trim and optional black wheels in a bespoke design, which can be wrapped in sticky Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres.

The interior is similarly decked out with black trim elements.

It's the modifications to the chassis that most obviously set the Competition apart, though.

The ride height is lowered by 10mm over standard and can be brought down a further 10mm manually. The spring rate has been increased, the stabilisers stiffened and three-way adjustable dampers installed to "heighten the general driving experience and help shorten lap times". 

Audi claims an enhanced differential boosts handling performance further, courtesy of a tweak to the power unit that sends more power rearward in corners. 

Power from the cars' twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 remains at 444bhp, but straight-line pace has been subtly improved, as the gearbox has been tuned to give quicker shifts.

The RS5 Competition gets from 0-62mph in just 3.8sec - a 0.1sec improvement – while the RS4 Avant Competition shaves 0.2sec off its sprint time, at 3.9sec. 

Audi RS4 Avant
Audi RS4 Avant
Rounding off the package is a bespoke RS sports exhaust with matt-black tips, which is less insulated from the cabin and thus "gives a "more intense sound pattern".

A byproduct of this is a small 8kg weight loss. 

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 17 May 2022

So, they've been on a diet, lost a few Kilos, had a facelift and a few cosmetic enhancements, painted in the now popular flat grey,oh!, and charged more for this limited run, they're only a tenth or so quicker and sit about 10mm lower all for better Track times, don't know about the rest of us but, driving round a track can't be good a road Car,and, what about Car insurance?, is track days covered?, or do you just not tell them?

xxxx 17 May 2022
Peter Cavellini wrote:

don't know about the rest of us but, driving round a track can't be good a road Car,and, what about Car insurance?, is track days covered?, or do you just not tell them?

Yea cause the average buyer of kin quick 70k+ car expects his insurance to cover him for track days, hardly the reposonsibility of Audi to tell drivers about insurance round Brands, do BMW when you buy a M3 Peter.

