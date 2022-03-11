New 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage to be unveiled today

The keenly anticipated Aston Martin V12 Vantage will be revealed later today, arriving as the most powerful variant of Gaydon's Porsche 911 rival.
The V12 Vantage nameplate, first used in 2007, will return for one final generation in 2022 and previous teasers have hinted at how it will be marked out from the standard V8 version.
Shown next to its predecessors in a darkened image, the new 12-cylinder car looks to feature a bespoke front end with a much larger front grille – similar to that of the hardcore Vantage F1 Edition – and new vertical air intakes. Just about visible is a downforce-enhancing front splitter, which is likely to be made from carbonfibre.
Aston previously announced that the new Porsche 911 Turbo S rival will arrive in 2022 but didn't share any details of the model’s design or technical specifications. A short preview clip (below) gives a teaser of its engine note.
In the Aston Martin V12 Speedster, launched in 2021, the 5.2-litre engine produces 690bhp and 555lb ft of torque, giving it a 0-62mph sprint of 3.5sec and a top speed of 186mph.
A Vantage mule has been spied featuring an updated front grille, a large twin exhaust, additional air intakes and a bonnet bulge that was suspected to hide an engine larger than the V8 of the current Vantage.
Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers has outlined plans to introduce 10 new derivatives of existing models within the next two years, with the V12 Vantage being one of them.
The British firm faces challenges to make its V12 engine compliant with Euro 7 emissions standards, but Moers said "aficionados for a V12" would make the endeavour worthwhile.
Other changes for the Vantage are expected to include chassis upgrades and a new infotainment system.
It's expected that the current Vantage, introduced in 2018, will be replaced in 2025 by an all-electric sports coupé. A plug-in hybrid model is also under consideration. This would use a new electrified transaxle supplied by Mercedes-AMG and shared with its next-generation C63.
Hard to believe the design is four years old, but the previous ran for 12!
Money Aston are spending putting in the V12 had better also be part of a bumper to bumper refresh of this car. It needs it.
Sadly, they have Reichman still doing the design work. Nothing he has designed at Aston can you say has been a success. They've all failed. Why bring out a V12 when the cars is already hobbled by his design work?
Tobias Moers seems to think that simply putting more and more power in an ugly car will sell. Somehow that worked for him at AMG, and I can't explain it, but it's not going to work at Aston. You need beauty. You need to sack Reichman.
zzzzzz...... give it a rest. It would be even worse if they fitted it with that ancient BMW engine you moaned on and on about, and if it was a hybrid Britvolt battery too you'd be in moaning heaven.
Thank you for paying attention.
But can you say that anything I've said is wrong? Aston not getting the sales they need? BMW having reliability issues? British volt not producing a single battery?
No you can't.
Or you've got other makes producing better and better rivals? Bentley? Ferrari? Even the Roma is being described as the best Aston Martin that Aston Martin don't produce! There's a good reason why Aston shares have been dropping. But what would you do to fix the problem? Continue as Stroll has done with a plan and designer that isn't working?
Crass, juvenile and, frankly, vulgar. Such a shame.
Turn the key and more heads will turn.
Personally, I drive off as quietly as possible, probably for a mile and only then let rip. lol