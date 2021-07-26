New 2022 Alpina B4 due as 462bhp four-door saloon

Alpina is expected to expand its portfolio of uprated BMW models with a new-generation B4, but while the previous car was based on the two-door 4 Series Coupé, its successor is tipped to take the new 4 Series Gran Coupé as its basis.

The tip comes courtesy of an unidentified source on the popular Bimmerpost forum who claims to have access to future product plans "compiled from various leaks within the BMW organization". According to the dates outlined, the new Alpina B4 will be introduced in March 2022, as BMW ushers in a new four-wheel-drive 430ix variant of the G26-generation 4 Series Gran Coupé.

Given the technical similarities between the previous-generation B4 and the 3 Series-based B3, we already have a good idea of the new four-door version's make-up.

The B4 will no doubt share the latest B3's twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre petrol straight six, sending 462bhp and 516lb ft to both axles through an eight-speed automatic gearbox tuned for quick shifts and improved response. A diesel version, badged D4, will likely follow soon after.

Performance figures will be broadly comparable, too, given the Gran Coupé and 3 Series are closely matched in size and weight, so expect a sub-4.0sec 0-62mph time and a top speed approaching 190mph. The B4 will, as did the previous generation, essentially fill the gap between BMW's own M440i xDrive and the full-fat M4.

It will bring its own dynamic character, too, courtesy of a predominantly comfort-focused suspension tune and adaptive dampers aimed at enhancing turn-in response. The four-wheel drive system and limited-slip differential will also be fettled to cope with the added grunt.

As is traditional for Alpina, the B4 will be marked out from its standard BMW counterpart by way of a subtle bodykit with Alpina badging, unique colour schemes and the choice of the tuner's distinctive 20-spoke alloy wheels.

With a March 2022 launch on the cards, we would expect the wraps to come off the new arrival some time before the end of 2021. As for pricing, expect orders to open from around £65,000 - again placing the B4 in the gap between the 4 Series and M4.

