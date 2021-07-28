New 2021 Volkswagen Taigo lands in the UK at £21,960

Volkswagen's first European-market SUV-coupé is the Taigo, a rakish-roofed crossover that's closely related to the Polo and the T-Cross.

Now on sale in the UK from £21,960, it is offered with a choice of two petrol engines, a 1.0-litre turbocharged triple with either 94bhp or 109bhp, or a 1.5-litre four-pot with 148bhp. Each is available with a five- or six-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed DSG, with efficiency figures ranging from 46.3mpg to 52.3mpg on the WLTP cycle.

The Taigo has been on sale for a year already as the Nivus in South America, and it arrives on our shores largely unchanged, save for a series of tweaks aimed at bringing it into line with the brand's line-up here.

European-market models will be built at Pamplona in Spain, alongside its MQB-A0 platform-sharing siblings.

At 4266mm long, 1494mm tall and 1757mm wide, the Taigo is comparable in size to the big-selling Nissan Juke, while its 2566mm wheelbase almost exactly matches that of the Polo and T-Cross.

With a seats-up boot capacity of 438 litres, luggage space is barely diminished compared with the straighter-backed T-Cross.

The Taigo is positioned as a "trendy crossover" with a "powerful, sporty appearance". Key differentiators over the T-Cross include a roofline that slopes down towards a subtle spoiler at the rear, a new look front end with standard-fit LED headlights, contrasting wheel-arch trim and an extended rear overhang.

Inside, the Taigo bears a strong resemblance to the T-Cross and recently updated Polo. Standard kit includes a multifunction steering wheel, a central touchscreen with Volkswagen's latest 'MIB3' infotainment software and an all-digital gauge cluster.

Touch-sensitive climate controls – as fitted to the Golf, Tiguan and ID 3 – are an option, as is the IQ.Drive package, which brings a raft of driver aids, including predictive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance, in addition to those fitted as standard.