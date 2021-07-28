BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2021 Volkswagen Taigo lands in the UK at £21,960
Ferrari to reveal latest Icona supercar this month

New 2021 Volkswagen Taigo lands in the UK at £21,960

Rakish new crossover, which shares a platform with the Polo and T-Cross, gets all-petrol engine line-up
Autocar-Felix-Page
4 November 2021

Volkswagen's first European-market SUV-coupé is the Taigo, a rakish-roofed crossover that's closely related to the Polo and the T-Cross

Now on sale in the UK from £21,960, it is offered with a choice of two petrol engines, a 1.0-litre turbocharged triple with either 94bhp or 109bhp, or a 1.5-litre four-pot with 148bhp. Each is available with a five- or six-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed DSG, with efficiency figures ranging from 46.3mpg to 52.3mpg on the WLTP cycle.

The Taigo has been on sale for a year already as the Nivus in South America, and it arrives on our shores largely unchanged, save for a series of tweaks aimed at bringing it into line with the brand's line-up here.

European-market models will be built at Pamplona in Spain, alongside its MQB-A0 platform-sharing siblings. 

At 4266mm long, 1494mm tall and 1757mm wide, the Taigo is comparable in size to the big-selling Nissan Juke, while its 2566mm wheelbase almost exactly matches that of the Polo and T-Cross.

With a seats-up boot capacity of 438 litres, luggage space is barely diminished compared with the straighter-backed T-Cross. 

The Taigo is positioned as a "trendy crossover" with a "powerful, sporty appearance". Key differentiators over the T-Cross include a roofline that slopes down towards a subtle spoiler at the rear, a new look front end with standard-fit LED headlights, contrasting wheel-arch trim and an extended rear overhang. 

Inside, the Taigo bears a strong resemblance to the T-Cross and recently updated Polo. Standard kit includes a multifunction steering wheel, a central touchscreen with Volkswagen's latest 'MIB3' infotainment software and an all-digital gauge cluster.

Touch-sensitive climate controls – as fitted to the Golf, Tiguan and ID 3 – are an option, as is the IQ.Drive package, which brings a raft of driver aids, including predictive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance, in addition to those fitted as standard. 

Peter Cavellini 4 November 2021

What's it look like?, take your pick, it's another Car we're told we should be driving these Days, maybe bought more for image, looks than how it drives, we'll see lots of them.

sw4man 4 November 2021

Agree with all of the comments.

It's not a SUV Coupe, it's a slightly raised hatchback.

And a very dull one at that!

si73 29 July 2021
From the side, the shape/profile is quite fastback hatchback eaq, like a civic or i30 fastback, now if it was only normal hatchback height it could actually be a reasonably nice, slightly more spacious polo alternative. As it is ,it's just another fake SUV/crossover piece of tat.

