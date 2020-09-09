BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2021 Volkswagen Golf estate revealed with more space
Land Rover Defender P400e: 4x4 gains new 398bhp PHEV

New 2021 Volkswagen Golf estate revealed with more space

Length increase makes latest-generation estate roomier; high-riding Alltrack 4x4 also renewed
9 September 2020

Volkswagen has again extended its Mk8 Golf range, this time with the unveiling of new Estate and Alltrack variants.

The load-luggers, set to go on sale in the UK early in 2021, complement the standard five-door hatchback launched earlier this year and the subsequently detailed GTI, GTD and GTE hot hatches.

Key to the new Golf Estate’s practical appeal is an increase in size: at 4.63m long, it’s 66mm longer than the Mk7 Golf wagon, although rivals such as the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer are longer still. Its width and height are similar to its predecessor’s, however.

The new-found length is all concentrated in the wheelbase, affording a 38mm increase in maximum rear leg room. The boot is larger than before, too, although by just six litres with the rear seats in place (up to 611 litres) and 22 litres with them folded flat (up to 1642 litres).

The boot itself features the usual bag hooks and (optional on certain trims) 12V and 230V power sockets, while an electrically extending tow hook is available. Furthermore, the optional electric bootlid can be opened with a swipe of a foot underneath the rear bumper.

Volkswagen claims the exterior design “exudes charisma”. Identical to the hatchback from the front up to the B-pillars, the Estate’s roofline slopes downwards towards the rear in a coupé-like fashion. A steeply raked rear screen, plus unique tail-light and tailgate designs, further mark it out from the hatchback.

The Alltrack sticks closely to the ruggedly styled exterior of the previous version. Again aimed at bridging the gap between a classic estate and an SUV, it brings increased ground clearance, lower plastic body cladding, bespoke bumpers and unique interior trims.

Volkswagen hasn’t detailed UK-specific engine options for the Alltrack but claims it can tow up to 2000kg braked on a 12% slope. It fits its 4Motion four-wheel drive as standard.

Volkswagen Golf 2020 road test review - hero front

Volkswagen Golf

Europe’s biggest-selling new car, in eighth-generation form, joins the tech revolution

Elsewhere, the Estate’s range of three-cylinder and four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines will mirror that of the Mk8 hatchback. That means 48V mild-hybrid tech in the eTSI variants and twin-dosing selective catalytic reduction (SCR) to result in what the brand claims are the “world’s cleanest turbodiesel engines”.

It remains unclear which performance powertrains will be offered as a wagon. Previously, only the GTD and R were offered in long-booted form, but it’s likely that Volkswagen will wish to leverage the reduced CO2 emissions of the GTE plug-in hybrid and bring that set-up to the Estate.

Further UK-specific details will be revealed in due course.

