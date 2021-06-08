BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2021 Vauxhall Astra: first official images hint at new design
UP NEXT
James Ruppert: Diesel MPVs are top of the stock

New 2021 Vauxhall Astra: first official images hint at new design

Upcoming Ford Focus rival to take styling influence from Mokka compact SUV, will offer electrified powertrain
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
8 June 2021

Vauxhall has revealed the first official teaser images of the new Astra ahead of its full reveal later this year, which indicate that it will gain a bold new look.

The British firm is currently putting the finishing touches to the eighth-generation version of the long-running Ford Focus rival. The new Astra will be the first based on Stellantis’s EMP2 platform, also used for the Peugeot 308. It will be offered in both hatchback and Sports Tourer estate form.

As previously indicated by a number of spy shots, the teaser images show that the Astra will adopt Vauxhall’s new Vizor grille design, bringing it into line with the Corsa, Crossland and Mokka. The rear-end also takes design cues from the Mokka, and now features the Astra nameplate running across the boot lid.

The new Astra will gain an electrified powertrain for the firm time, with the EMP2 platform allowing for a plug-in hybrid system, which will likely be offered alongside petrol and diesel engines. The platform is not designed for a full electric model.

It it likely the plug-in hybrid Astra will be offered in two forms: a standard front-wheel-drive model and a more powerful all-wheel-drive version producing 296bhp. That model is likely to use the VXR badge.

Inside the teaser images show the new Astra’s ‘Pure Panel’ digital cockpit displays, which uses two widescreen displays that are arranged in a “driver-oriented format”. Vauxhall says that it has reduced the physical controls “to the core functions”.

Design work for the new Astra was led by Vauxhall’s British design boss Mark Adams.

The Opel-based versions of the new Astra will be built in Russelsheim, Germany. There remains uncertainty over the future of Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port plant, where there Astra is also built, and Stellantis bosses have held a series of talks with the UK government around the site's ongoing viability.

READ MORE

All-new Vauxhall Astra: reinvented hatch tests hybrid powertrain

Vauxhall introduces new logo for 2021 Mokka SUV

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Astra 1.7 Cdti 16v Ecoflex 130 Sri 5dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,499
79,732miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Excite 5dr
2014
£4,795
68,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4t 16v Sri 5dr
2014
£4,960
59,300miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Sri 5dr
2014
£4,970
62,969miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Sri 5dr
2014
£4,991
68,905miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.7 Cdti 16v Ecoflex Excite 5dr
2014
£4,995
92,300miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Sri 5dr
2014
£5,266
51,721miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 2.0 Cdti 16v Ecoflex Sri 5dr
2015
£5,399
78,984miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Design 5dr
2015
£5,434
58,713miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Genesis G80 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis G80 2021 UK review

Lotus Exige Final FD RT 2021 31 Richard Lane

Lotus Exige 390 Sport Final Edition 2021 UK review

1 Mazda MX 5 Sport Venture 2021 UK FD hero front

Mazda MX-5 1.5 Sport Venture 2021 UK review

1 DS 9 2021 UK FD hero front

DS 9 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q4 2021 FD hero front

Audi Q4 Sportback 50 E-tron quattro 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Vauxhall Astra 2019 road test review - hero front

Vauxhall Astra

An all-new family of efficiency-enhanced engines, some mostly effective chassis mods and a few trim and equipment upgrades usefully sharpen the Astra’s appeal

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
Caddylad 8 June 2021
Not entirely sure why people still carry on saying it's just another rebadged Opel. If anything, it's a rebadged Peugeot now that it's based on Stellantis chassis and tech. Vauxhall as a brand is British, and to make the company, and the independent dealers to spend fortunes re branding their showrooms is ridiculous.
tr4nc3 8 June 2021

"The british firm..." -> Vauxhall is as british as Peugeot and the rest of the Stellantis group (not much) You could have said that the firm is german which wouldn't be true but at least Opel was originally from Germany. They may still have a factory in the UK but the Brexit will very probably harm the chances of keeping it open.

I don't really like the exterior design cues I'm seeing, however I'm sure that quality and interior design will be greatly improved over the pre-Stellantis model but probably far from the elegance, chassis setup and choice of materials that we can find in then newer version of the Peugeot 308. My bet is that it will be a cheaper model, just as the Corsa compared to its sibling, the 208.

Caddylad 8 June 2021
Not entirely sure why people still carry on saying it's just another rebadged Opel. If anything, it's a rebadged Peugeot now th

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Genesis G80 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis G80 2021 UK review

Lotus Exige Final FD RT 2021 31 Richard Lane

Lotus Exige 390 Sport Final Edition 2021 UK review

1 Mazda MX 5 Sport Venture 2021 UK FD hero front

Mazda MX-5 1.5 Sport Venture 2021 UK review

1 DS 9 2021 UK FD hero front

DS 9 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q4 2021 FD hero front

Audi Q4 Sportback 50 E-tron quattro 2021 review

View all latest drives