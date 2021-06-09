BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is completely reinvented 4x4

Not-for-UK large SUV gets new platform, suspension, engine and interior
9 June 2021

Toyota has revealed the Land Cruiser 300 as a completely reinvented SUV with an all-new platform for improved ability both on and off the road. 

The car will become the new flagship of the Toyota SUV range, but will not be coming to the UK or Western Europe. 

Customers will be able to choose from two brand new twin-turbo V6 engines; a 3.5-litre petrol and a 3.3-litre diesel, which the manufacturer says will deliver “class-leading performance and driveability superior to a conventional V8.”

A ten-speed automatic transmission will also be available, which Toyota says reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 10% compared to the previous-generation model. 

New electronic 'kinetic dynamic' suspension has been fitted, mated with a multi-terrain select system, along with some additional assist systems, including pre-collision detection and a new parking support brake.

It is the first Land Cruiser model to make use of the new Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform. The Japanese company says the platform will improve performance both on and off road, with “new benefits in terms of body rigidity, strength and dynamic balance.” 

Despite the new platform, the Land Cruiser 300 will maintain the same dimensions of the current model, including overall length, width, wheelbase and departure and approach angles, but is 200kg lighter than its predecessor. 

Over ten million Land Cruisers have been sold across 170 countries, but the 300 will not make its way to Western Europe or the UK. It will go on sale in summer this year. 

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
sbagnall 9 June 2021
Best left to the dust bowls of the middle East.
scotty5 9 June 2021

Apparently the head of exterior design took his inspiration from a beeze block. The head of interior design was unavailable for comment as he was at nursery.

That has to be the ugliest vehicle I've ever seen. It makes a white transit van look interesting.

