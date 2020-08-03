New 2021 Range Rover hits the Nürburgring in testing

Jaguar Land Rover's new generation flagship SUV is well into its development programme ahead of a 2021 launch. Now, the upcoming Range Rover has been sighted at the Nürburgring.

The Mk5 Range Rover is seen being pushed to its limits at the German racetrack during the usual manufacturer pool, where makers bring prototypes of all shapes and sizes to be put through their paces.

The fifth-gen model has been seen in disguise before, with a street parked prototype giving us a more detailed view of its design behind the usual wrapping. Featuring a wider stance aided by what looks like a more pronounced shoulder line, wider wheel arches and an imposing front end, the new SUV appears to balance a styling evolution with the tradition that customers expect.

Jaguar Land Rover readies 2021 Range Rover amid lockdown delays

We can also see that Land Rover has chosen to stick with classic-style door handles rather than the flush-fitting items used on the Velar. At the rear, the shape of the bootlid appears to show that the beloved split-tailgate design is retained. Underneath that, quad tailpipes indicate this is a more powerful variant, although we’re unable to verify the specific engine used.

JLR is also apparently benchmarking the new model against a Mercedes-Maybach GLS, one of its prime competitors along with the BMW X7.