New 2021 Range Rover hits the Nürburgring in testing

Land Rover's fifth-generation Range Rover is now undergoing dynamic testing phase at gruelling German circuit ahead of launch next year
News
2 mins read
3 August 2020

Jaguar Land Rover's new generation flagship SUV is well into its development programme ahead of a 2021 launch. Now, the upcoming Range Rover has been sighted at the Nürburgring.

The Mk5 Range Rover is seen being pushed to its limits at the German racetrack during the usual manufacturer pool, where makers bring prototypes of all shapes and sizes to be put through their paces. 

The fifth-gen model has been seen in disguise before, with a street parked prototype giving us a more detailed view of its design behind the usual wrapping. Featuring a wider stance aided by what looks like a more pronounced shoulder line, wider wheel arches and an imposing front end, the new SUV appears to balance a styling evolution with the tradition that customers expect. 

Jaguar Land Rover readies 2021 Range Rover amid lockdown delays

 

We can also see that Land Rover has chosen to stick with classic-style door handles rather than the flush-fitting items used on the Velar. At the rear, the shape of the bootlid appears to show that the beloved split-tailgate design is retained. Underneath that, quad tailpipes indicate this is a more powerful variant, although we’re unable to verify the specific engine used. 

JLR is also apparently benchmarking the new model against a Mercedes-Maybach GLS, one of its prime competitors along with the BMW X7.

The company’s new flagship will replace the current Range Rover, which was launched in 2012, and should give JLR a much-needed high-profit-margin boost just as the global economy is expected to begin to emerge from the effects of the current lockdown.

It’s based on the latest-generation MLA platform, which offers the flexibility of accommodating internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrid systems and full battery electric powertrains. You can read our full 2021 Range Rover scoop for more information. 

17

Andrew1

14 May 2020
The same mostruosity

Antony Riley

14 May 2020

Andrew1  .Arr  but its the best 4X4 out there and why such negativity do I detect a bit of yearning to own one ,  What do you drive and let us decide on your choice Andrew.  RR sells well makes loads of money and provides loads of jobs too,  so this new version will carry on that sucessful way which is the top dog in its field. Those other brands wish they were making it but they just cant get near to its outstanding ability to be briiliant no matter what is thrown at it enough said

Andrew1

14 May 2020
The same monstruosity

The Apprentice

14 May 2020

They can take their time, Katie Price is bankrupt again...

Kamelo

15 May 2020
The Apprentice wrote:

They can take their time, Katie Price is bankrupt again...

Katie Price drives Porsche Cayenne's now.

The Apprentice

16 May 2020
Kamelo wrote:

The Apprentice wrote:

They can take their time, Katie Price is bankrupt again...

Katie Price drives Porsche Cayenne's now.

Bad news for LR, when its too 'common' even for Pricey.

Peter Cavellini

3 August 2020
Kamelo wrote:

The Apprentice wrote:

They can take their time, Katie Price is bankrupt again...

Katie Price drives Porsche Cayenne's now.

Katie Price has broken both her Ankles jumping of a Wall!, so she'll be getting Chauffeured just now.

martin_66

14 May 2020

"monstruosity".

Bravo Andrew 1.  Well done!!  You were so determined to prove that you can't spell you just had to post it twice!  Superb!

Peter Cavellini

14 May 2020

 Once upon a time you only saw the odd one or two, and we're usually driven by a Sir or Lord somebody, now they're driven new and used by just about anybody with a decent five figure salary, having been in one or two I can say it's an experience, a nice experience, but I can't afford one, so, what the problem?

Mishcum

14 May 2020

Divisive as always... I think a lot of hatred comes from those who either dislike the image of the drivers, or perhaps where the car is used (or both). Wealthy owner in a new one in a city for a school run is resented - I get it. A well-used one with often muddy tyres and towing - there is nothing quite like it and the sledgehammer is more in proportion to the size of the nut. I look forwards to getting an unabused "city car" again in about 5 years when it falls into my price range!

