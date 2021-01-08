BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2021 Range Rover: first glimpse of cabin in spy shots
Reborn 2021 Ford Mondeo spotted in public for the first time

New 2021 Range Rover: first glimpse of cabin in spy shots

Fifth-generation Range Rover is nearing unveiling, and spy photographers have given us our first look at the interior
8 January 2021

Land Rover is well into the development of its new, fifth-generation Range Rover flagship - and now we've had our first sighting of the car's interior. 

Numerous prototypes of the luxury SUV have been seen in varying levels of disguise testing across the UK and Europe over the last year or so. A photographer has now managed to get closer to one than anybody managed previously, grabbing a look at the prototype's partly disguised innards. 

Although we can't make out the overall cabin design, a few clues can be gleaned from the two images showing different angles. The first is a central touchscreen - that appears to be production-spec - which sits proud of the dash centre and is significantly larger than before. It also appears to be running a further developed version of Jaguar Land Rover's latest Pivi Pro operating system. There doesn't appear to be a separate display for climate functions below it like today's car, either. 

A familiar digital dial display is visible, too, though other elements of this prototype's cabin are either covered up or unfinished. We can see a gearlever borrowed from Jaguar's recently updated model range, but there's no indication of it being for production. Haptic feedback controls can be seen on the steering wheel, too.

 

Heavy camouflage continues to hide key elements of the Range Rover's exterior design. However, we know the overall shape will be evolutionary, while it's possible to make out a new design for the headlights, indicators and daytime running lights.

Earlier mules sported a quad-exit exhaust, suggesting they packed the range-topping V8 engine option, which for the fifth-generation car will be a 4.4-litre turbocharged unit borrowed from BMW.

One image (below) shows off the rear-wheel steering system that will make its debut on the new Range Rover. It's not yet known which variants will receive the system, but it gives clues as to the flexibility of the car's new MLA architecture. 

Previously, the shorter, standard Range Rover was caught on video at the Nürburgring, being pushed to its limits during the usual manufacturer pool, where makers bring prototypes of all shapes and sizes to be put through their paces. 

Featuring a wider stance aided by what looks like a more pronounced shoulder line, wider wheel arches and an imposing front end, the new SUV appears to balance a styling evolution with the tradition that customers expect. 

We can also see that Land Rover has chosen to stick with classic-style door handles rather than the flush-fitting items used on the Velar. At the rear, the shape of the bootlid appears to show that the beloved split-tailgate design is retained. 

JLR is also apparently benchmarking the new model against a Mercedes-Maybach GLS, one of its prime competitors along with the BMW X7.

The company’s new flagship will replace the current Range Rover, which was launched in 2012, and should give JLR a much-needed high-profit-margin boost just as the global economy is expected to begin to emerge from the effects of the current lockdown.

It’s based on the latest-generation MLA platform, which offers the flexibility of accommodating internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrid systems and full battery electric powertrains. You can read our full 2021 Range Rover scoop for more information. 

READ MORE:

50 years of Range Rover: Mk1 prototype meets latest generation

Land Rover Range Rover review (2020)

Land Rover Defender 110 D240 S UK review

Philco 22 October 2020

Four wheel steering

The four wheel steering will be handy in Waitrose car parks.

Ski Kid 22 October 2020

I thought that too about the engine

They have not even set the line up as yet ,in the process of transferring the productuion of the V8 from bridgend to wolverhampton so this engine has got life in it for another 10 years or so until they are just electric, will be boring then.Did you all see the other week that the Electric power distribution is now allowed in times of  need when excessive demand is on the grid ,to turn of supply to ev's.

Peter Cavellini 22 October 2020

Nothing changes.

 Well, I've read the new posts on the Car, and have to say, there the only ones that didn't wave the Brown Collar banner, the them and us brigade, the posters who don't like other posters, not because they don't agree with what the have to say, but, because they think they're the only correct assumption. This is a new Range Rover, an expensive car we know, and we should all hope that, along with other Companies, that they are successful with there products so that the, no, our economy starts to pick up and provide more jobs for the next generation and the current work force and unemployed, I won't be able to own a car like this, and even if I were, it wouldn't fit my life, my kids are grown up, and I wouldn't feel right driving a two and a half ton with just me in it mostly, so, if you don't liked that's fine, but, we need to sell for our futures.

mrking 22 October 2020

Peter Cavellini wrote:

Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Well, I've read the new posts on the Car, and have to say, there the only ones that didn't wave the Brown Collar banner, the them and us brigade, the posters who don't like other posters, not because they don't agree with what the have to say, but, because they think they're the only correct assumption. This is a new Range Rover, an expensive car we know, and we should all hope that, along with other Companies, that they are successful with there products so that the, no, our economy starts to pick up and provide more jobs for the next generation and the current work force and unemployed, I won't be able to own a car like this, and even if I were, it wouldn't fit my life, my kids are grown up, and I wouldn't feel right driving a two and a half ton with just me in it mostly, so, if you don't liked that's fine, but, we need to sell for our futures.

 

Absolutely right. Who cares about the planet, let's get the economy moving and make some more dosh. We can just buy another planet with all the dosh we'll have.

