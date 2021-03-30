New 2021 Kia EV6 on sale in May from £40,895

Ahead of customer deliveries beginning later this year, Kia has priced up its new EV6 electric flagship, which will be available from £40,895.

That price buys the entry-level, 226bhp rear-wheel-drive version, which is equipped as standard with 19in alloy wheels, heated mirrors, LED lights all round, vegan leather seats and a raft of advanced driver aids.

Prices climb to £43,895 for performance-inspired GT-Line trim, which packs the same 226bhp drivetrain as standard, or can be upgraded with a second motor on the front axle for £47,395. Added kit on GT-Line trim, expected to be the UK best-seller, includes two-tone upholstery, front parking sensors and a three-pin plug for 'vehicle-to-load' charging functionality.

The two-wheel-drive version uses a 226bhp motor on the rear axle and is capable of 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds, while the non-GT four-wheel-drive version ups power to 321bhp and packs 446lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 5.2 seconds.

From launch, the EV6 line-up is capped by the GT-Line S, which is also available with rear- or all-wheel-drive, from £48,395. It's marked out by larger 20in wheels, ventilated front seats, an electronic boot lid and panoramic sunroof, among other upgrades.

The headline-bating, EV6 GT range-topper has been confirmed for the UK, but will not arrive until the second half of 2022.

Kia claims to have secured 1250 UK pre-reservations for the EV6, and these customers will be given an opportunity to place their EV6 order early, before general orders open on 18 May.

The dual-motor EV6 GT sends 577bhp and 546lb ft to both axles, and is expected to get from 0-62mph in just 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 162mph, making it not only the quickest Kia yet built, but also more powerful and faster than the Porsche Taycan 4S.

All UK-bound EV6 models will feature a 77.4kWh battery giving 316 miles of range, but a smaller 58.0kWh power pack, which will likely give a range of around 250 miles, is offered elsewhere.

The EV6’s powertrain line-up can be expected to be adopted by the closely related Hyundai Ioniq 6, which will arrive later this year as a performance-focused electric saloon to rival the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Audi E-tron GT.

The EV6’s E-GMP platform, which it shares with the recently revealed Hyundai Ioniq 5, is equipped with 800V charging architecture. This will allow charging from 0-80% capacity in as little as 18 minutes, depending on battery size, and can take on 62 miles of range in less than four and a half minutes. The EV6 is also equipped with a ‘vehicle-to-load’ function which can supply up to 3.6kW of power to external devices - including other EVs - and, with more than 35% charge, has a towing capacity of 1600kg.