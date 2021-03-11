BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric goes on sale from £30,125
UP NEXT
Nearly new buying guide: Toyota GT86

New 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric goes on sale from £30,125

2021 refresh for Hyundai's big-selling EV brings uprated infotainment and bold new design
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
11 March 2021

The Hyundai Kona Electric SUV has received refreshed styling and a raft of technology upgrades for 2021, and is now available to order from £30,125 after the government's £3000 EV grant. 

That price is for the entry-level SE Connect car equipped with a 134bhp motor and a 39.2kWh battery giving 189 miles of range. The longer-range 64kWh battery pack - giving 300 miles of range - and more powerful 201bhp motor are available from £35,225 in Premium trim, or £37,375 in top-rung Ultimate guise. 

The most dramatic of the changes for Hyundai's flagship EV is the removal of the grille panel, with the front end adopting a smooth look that sets it apart more obviously from the regular Kona.

That car’s new narrow LED daytime-running lights and redesigned headlights are carried over, however, as are the wraparound body crease and aerodynamics-enhancing lower air inlets. The rear end has largely been left untouched, but subtly reshaped lights help to distinguish it from the old car.

The Kona Electric now has a 10.25in digital dial display as standard, while a recent update ushered in an optional same-sized touchscreen, up from the standard 8.0in one. In addition, rear passengers now gain heated seats and a new USB port.

Upgrades to Hyundai’s Bluelink connectivity service bring voice control, remote charging to benefit from off-peak energy rates and remote climate control to preheat the car if it’s plugged in.

New safety features for 2021 include blindspot assistance, rear cross-traffic assistance, safe exit warning and eCall, which automatically alerts the emergency services in the event of an accident.

READ MORE

New-look Hyundai Kona gains N Line trim, mild-hybrid options

Video: Hot Hyundai Kona N seen testing at the Nurburgring

Hyundai i20 N targets Fiesta ST with 201bhp

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£9,990
42,093miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive S 5dr
2018
£10,400
16,464miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Premium 5dr
2017
£10,500
36,671miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£10,500
43,612miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£10,750
39,911miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive S 5dr
2018
£10,985
16,444miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£10,990
31,750miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£10,999
29,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£11,000
22,600miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar E Pace P300e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar E-Pace P300e 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar F Pace P400e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar F-Pace P400e 2021 UK review

1 BMW M3 Competition 2021 UK first drive review OK hero front

BMW M3 Competition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai Kona Electric 2018 road test review - hero front

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai’s affordable electric crossover has the numbers to shake this market segment to the core

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
14
Add a comment…
Factczech 11 March 2021

A rather poor attempt at appropriating the front grill design of the Mach-E ... 

si73 12 November 2020

Whilst kia's slightly larger

Whilst kia's slightly larger e niro seems to be the better car according to the reviews this is still a great EV and is priced well for its type, as for comments regarding a 320d, totally pointless, maybe a BMW ix1, but that will be even more expensive again. As for saying the BMW 3 series is better, well I agree that a saloon car is better than an SUV, as that is my preference, but I'd imagine this Hyundai and it's ice equivalents will be more reliable and are probably better built, even if their plastics are less plush, than a BMW.
lambo58 12 November 2020

Excellent vehicle and unlike

Excellent vehicle and unlike the obviously biased idiot Lucyp who is completely missing the point is a great deal cheaper to run day to day that any ice car

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar E Pace P300e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar E-Pace P300e 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar F Pace P400e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar F-Pace P400e 2021 UK review

1 BMW M3 Competition 2021 UK first drive review OK hero front

BMW M3 Competition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives