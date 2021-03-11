New 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric goes on sale from £30,125

The Hyundai Kona Electric SUV has received refreshed styling and a raft of technology upgrades for 2021, and is now available to order from £30,125 after the government's £3000 EV grant.

That price is for the entry-level SE Connect car equipped with a 134bhp motor and a 39.2kWh battery giving 189 miles of range. The longer-range 64kWh battery pack - giving 300 miles of range - and more powerful 201bhp motor are available from £35,225 in Premium trim, or £37,375 in top-rung Ultimate guise.

The most dramatic of the changes for Hyundai's flagship EV is the removal of the grille panel, with the front end adopting a smooth look that sets it apart more obviously from the regular Kona.

That car’s new narrow LED daytime-running lights and redesigned headlights are carried over, however, as are the wraparound body crease and aerodynamics-enhancing lower air inlets. The rear end has largely been left untouched, but subtly reshaped lights help to distinguish it from the old car.

The Kona Electric now has a 10.25in digital dial display as standard, while a recent update ushered in an optional same-sized touchscreen, up from the standard 8.0in one. In addition, rear passengers now gain heated seats and a new USB port.

Upgrades to Hyundai’s Bluelink connectivity service bring voice control, remote charging to benefit from off-peak energy rates and remote climate control to preheat the car if it’s plugged in.

New safety features for 2021 include blindspot assistance, rear cross-traffic assistance, safe exit warning and eCall, which automatically alerts the emergency services in the event of an accident.

