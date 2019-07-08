New 2020 Toyota Yaris seen testing with mini-Corolla design

Toyota will renew its ageing Yaris next year to bring the supermini into line with the rest of its range, and new Nürburgring spy shots give a revealing glimpse of the final design.

Sporting a similar attention-drawing 'disguise' as the recently launched Supra, the 2020 Yaris can be seen to adopt the wider, squatter stance of the latest Corolla.

Swollen wheel arches seem to give it much more visual aggression than the eight-year-old outgoing car, and the profile looks to be less top-heavy, too. That's a clear indication of the car's TNGA platform architecture - modular underpinnings that are also shared with the Corolla, Camry and C-HR.

Another prototype with a different camo and wheel design was spotted at the 'Ring at the same time, suggesting the Japanese firm is trialling two different chassis set-ups. It is likely that the one in the red camo is a GR Sport variant, Toyota's new trim designation for models with a sportier tune to bridge the gap between mainstream variants and the full-fat GRMN flagship.