New £450,000 Volvo XC90 Armoured weighs in at 4.5 tonnes

Volvo has unveiled a £450,000 armoured edition of its flagship XC90 SUV for “individuals who require a heightened level of protection”.

The XC90 Armoured is visually identical to the standard Inscription T6 trim on which it is based, but the addition of 10mm thick steel armour all round adds an extra 1400kg to the XC90, taking its kerbweight up to 4.5 tonnes.

The strengthened body panels, in conjunction with 50mm thick windows, gives the XC90 Armoured a VR8 protection rating, like the recently revealed Range Rover Sentinel, meaning it has 360deg ballistic protection and a high degree of explosive resistance.

Additional equipment fitted as standard includes run-flat tyres, an emergency exit, a self-sealing fuel tank, lowering driver’s window and tinted windows.

The vehicle took two years to develop, with Volvo claiming to have preserved the standard XC90’s fundamental properties. However, the standard powertrain, brakes and suspension system have been upgraded to cope with the significant strain of the extra weight.