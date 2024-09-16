Audi appears to be gearing up for the launch of a hardcore electric off-roader, with a distinctive prototype having been spotted testing at a company facility in Germany.

Although based on the upcoming Q6 E-tron Sportback, it's significantly taller and wider than the regular electric SUV.

It appears to have a more aggressive front bumper than the Q6, with redesigned daytime running lights and larger air intakes.

The wheel arches have swollen to swallow up a set of thick-walled all-terrain tyres and the roof is fitted with the same rack as the limited-run Audi Q8 E-tron Edition Dakar.

This suggests Audi could be preparing a similar version of the Q6, albeit with a much more overt focus on off-road performance.

Audi abruptly withdrew from the World Rally Raid Championship in March (having won the Dakar Rally in January), and it may now be preparing a special model in tribute to its three years campaigning in the series.

However, it could also be a test mule for the German brand’s upcoming rival for the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, plans for which were unearthed by Autocar last year.

This car won't be based on the same PPE architecture as the Q6, which could explain why the mule is so abnormally stretched widthways.

Notably, its proportions bear a strong resemblance to those of the Activesphere concept that Audi revealed a year ago.

Audi designers confirmed that aspects of the Activesphere – including its broad shoulders – were destined for the road, and several of those can be seen in the new prototype.

“Maybe this is the future: Audi Allroad 2.0,” said Marc Lichte, then Audi’s chief designer.

A spokesperson for Audi was unable to comment on the images of the new prototype.