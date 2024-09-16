BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mystery Audi test car hints at extreme electric 4x4
UP NEXT
Brazilian EREV first to use engine from Renault-Geely firm Horse

Mystery Audi test car hints at extreme electric 4x4

Could this be a Dakar-flavoured Q6 E-tron or a mule for something altogether more radical?
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
16 September 2024

Audi appears to be gearing up for the launch of a hardcore electric off-roader, with a distinctive prototype having been spotted testing at a company facility in Germany.

Although based on the upcoming Q6 E-tron Sportback, it's significantly taller and wider than the regular electric SUV.

It appears to have a more aggressive front bumper than the Q6, with redesigned daytime running lights and larger air intakes.

Related articles

The wheel arches have swollen to swallow up a set of thick-walled all-terrain tyres and the roof is fitted with the same rack as the limited-run Audi Q8 E-tron Edition Dakar.

This suggests Audi could be preparing a similar version of the Q6, albeit with a much more overt focus on off-road performance.

Audi abruptly withdrew from the World Rally Raid Championship in March (having won the Dakar Rally in January), and it may now be preparing a special model in tribute to its three years campaigning in the series.

However, it could also be a test mule for the German brand’s upcoming rival for the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, plans for which were unearthed by Autocar last year.

Audi Q6 mule – rear quarter

This car won't be based on the same PPE architecture as the Q6, which could explain why the mule is so abnormally stretched widthways.

Notably, its proportions bear a strong resemblance to those of the Activesphere concept that Audi revealed a year ago.

Audi designers confirmed that aspects of the Activesphere – including its broad shoulders – were destined for the road, and several of those can be seen in the new prototype.

“Maybe this is the future: Audi Allroad 2.0,” said Marc Lichte, then Audi’s chief designer.

A spokesperson for Audi was unable to comment on the images of the new prototype.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Kia Picanto review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia Picanto
7
Kia Picanto
01 AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport 2024 reivew cornering
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
9
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
BMW M440i Cabriolet in blue cornering front
BMW 4 Series
9
BMW 4 Series
Citroen C5X review 2024 01 dynamic
Citroen C5 X
8
Citroen C5 X
Kia EV3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV3
Kia EV3

View all car reviews

Back to top

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used cars for sale

Ford ECOSPORT HATCHBACK 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,999
10,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer 1.4i Turbo SRi Euro 6 5dr
2015
£6,495
65,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai I20 1.0 T-GDi MHEV SE Connect DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,431
6,066miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 H T-GDi Ultimate Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£30,411
8,029miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz SLC 2.0 SLC200 AMG Line G-Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2017
£16,995
50,051miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Citroen C4 GRAND PICASSO 1.6 HDi Platinum Euro 5 5dr
2012
£3,395
97,265miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i Turbo Tech Line Nav Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,490
17,444miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec Navigator Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£4,249
93,171miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Crossland 1.2 Turbo Elite Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£16,999
15,876miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Kia Picanto review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia Picanto
7
Kia Picanto
01 AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport 2024 reivew cornering
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
9
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
BMW M440i Cabriolet in blue cornering front
BMW 4 Series
9
BMW 4 Series
Citroen C5X review 2024 01 dynamic
Citroen C5 X
8
Citroen C5 X
Kia EV3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV3
Kia EV3

View all car reviews