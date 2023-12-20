BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 67)

This week Steve Cropley says what he thinks about the Tesla Cybertruck, and Matt Prior talks straight-six engines
20 December 2023

Episode 67 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about the Tesla Cybertruck, the Alpine A110 in Autocar's Japanese publication, Prior's column mopping up previously unwritten items from the year, Cropley's views on the Vauxhall Astra EV and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

