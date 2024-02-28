BACK TO ALL NEWS
Report: Apple car project scrapped after a decade

Musk: Tesla Roadster due this year with sub-1.0sec 0-60mph

First deliveries of the delayed hypercar are planned for 2025, following a production debut this year
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
28 February 2024

The production version of the Tesla Roadster will be unveiled later this year, company CEO Elon Musk has said, claiming the electric model will arrive with bombastic performance statistics – including a sub-1.0sec 0-60mph time.

Posting to X (formerly Twitter), Musk said the brief for the car had been “radically increased” and promised “there will never be another car like this”.

The specification set out at the car’s 2017 unveiling entailed a 0-60mph time of 1.9sec, hitting 100mph 2.3sec later and reaching a top speed north of 250mph. Range was claimed to be 620 miles.

Musk has now said the production version of the Roadster will crack 60mph in less than 1.0sec. He previously said an optional rocket-thruster package, developed with SpaceX, would propel it to 60mph in 1.1sec.

This is significantly quicker than the 1.95sec 0-62mph time claimed for the Rimac Nevera, which is currently the world’s fastest-accelerating production car.

Musk added that the company is “aiming” to begin deliveries in 2025, having previously touted launch dates of 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024, following its unveiling in 2017.

Tesla Roadster – rear quarter static

The previous delays were attributed to supply chain disruption, as well as the extended development of a tri-motor powertrain and advanced battery technologies.

Given the lofty specification of the Roadster, it seems unlikely that it will be delivered at the originally quoted price of around $250,000 (then £190,000) for ‘Founders Edition’ models. Reservations for these cars were charged at the full $250,000.

For reference, a Nevera costs more than £2 million, as does the closely related Pininfarina Battista.

Peter Cavellini 28 February 2024

Another Trump-ism?, an absurd claim?, I sometimes wonder why or who would just want Bar, Pub bragging rights,it's just silly to to even bother these days to make cars any faster, why isn't Musk trying to get EV Batteries as light and more efficient?

FastRenaultFan 28 February 2024
Sounds lethal unless you are an F1 driver or drive very fast cars with high G forces for a living. Sub 1 second 0 to 60 and Sub 3.0 second time to 100mph could kill someone not used to big G forces with speed. It would be like being in a high speed accident where the vehicle might stay intact but the g forces end up killing the passengers because our organs are simply not made for them kind of G forces unless your super fit like as I said an F1 driver for instance. Sounds like only the very rich will be able to afford it if it ever gets made anyway but what about a second hand one in 10 or 20 years time if they trickle down and the ordinary person buys one? Could be dangerous. There should be a limit on how quick a car can accelerate. Sub 1.0 second time to 60mph and 3.0 second time to 100mph is just dangerous and stupid.

