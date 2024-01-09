BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mullen Five RS is 1000bhp, 200mph super-crossover

Tesla Model X Plaid rival claims lofty performance statistics at its debut in Las Vegas
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
9 January 2024

US firm Mullen Automotive has revealed a 1000bhp electric super-crossover that's aiming to crack 200mph. 

The California-based EV firm, founded in 2014 by David Michery, took to CES in Las Vegas to show its new flagship model, the Five RS - based on the Five it showed last year.

The RS – no doubt conceived as a rival to the likes of the Tesla Model X Plaid and Lucid Air Dream Edition – claims more than 1000bhp, a 200mph-plus top speed and a 0-60mph time of less than two seconds.

Founder Michery gave few technical details away at the car's unveiling, but did confirm that the RS features a twin-motor four-wheel-drive powertrain, 800V charging architecture which is said to allow for a 0-80% top-up in just 21 minutes. 

Mullen also says the RS is fitted with six- and four-piston Brembo brake callipers clamping carbon-ceramic discs, an 'Ultra-Performance Race Track' mode for maximum power and more engaging steering, and an AI-powered voice assistant with facial recognition technology.  

It is not clear whether the RS – or indeed the Five on which it is based – is ready to enter production at the firm's new factory in Robinsonville, Mississippi. The car on show in Las Vegas was clearly a prototype built just for the stage. 

It does, however, have a full interior, complete with Alcantara-finished sports seats, carbon-effect trim and bespoke orange ambient lighting. 

Michery said in 2022: “From the inception of Mullen, it has been my mission to bring an ultra-high-performance EV to market.

"The Five RS is intended to be one of the fastest vehicles on the planet, competing with some of the best and most well-known and regarded automotive marquees."

He also pledged to showcase the car's performance on track last spring, but the car has yet to be seen driving in public.

Mullen holds a controlling stake in electric commercial vehicles firm Bollinger Motors, which revealed a hardcore pick up and SUV duo at Los Angeles in 2019, but has since shifted focus to full-scale HGVs. 

The company was supposed to launch a sports car called the Dragonfly K50 – based on Chinese firm Qiantu's K50 – in 2021, but has yet to deliver any cars to customers. 

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

