Mullen Five is US-built EV crossover with 325-mile range

Sustainable clean energy firm Mullen has given a rapid electric compact SUV its debut at the Los Angeles motor show.

The Mullen Five has a 95kWh battery, a claimed 325-mile range and a 0-62mph time of 3.2sec. The model – which has been designed, engineered and manufactured in the US – is also capable of fast charging from empty to 80% in 21 minutes. Its top speed is electronically limited to 155mph. A hotter RS model is expected with a Tesla-rivalling 0-62mph time of 1.9sec and a top speed of over 200mph.

The California-based firm says the Five will be targeted towards the luxury market, with a level 2.5 advanced driver assist system, a choice of six exterior paint colours and “customisable interior configurations”.

Equipment-wise, Mullen has promised active noise cancellation and facial recognition as well as a sentry mode. Inside, the Five gains a minimalist steering wheel, ambient lighting and wood on the dashboard and door inserts.

The model also features what the firm calls “Multi LED intelligent LIVE technology”, with a digital driver's display and central infotainment screen. Rear passengers also have their own tablet-style screen and wireless phone charging is available.

Prices for the model start from $55,000 (£40,000) in the US, with three levels of specification. Mid-level Touring trim starts from $75,000.

Production is scheduled to begin in 2023 in Tunica Mississippi, before deliveries take place in the second quarter of 2024. Customers can currently place a $100 (£74) reservation. The model was awarded 'best zero-emission vehicle’ at the motor show.