Motorsport Tools brings back MG Metro 6R4 for 2024

British engineering maestros, known for Ford Escort-inspired Mk1, revive V6-powered Group B rally car
Felix Page
News
22 March 2023

Motorsport Tools (MST), the motorsport engineering outfit known for its fearsome Ford Escort-inspired rally recreations, is bringing back the MG Metro 6R4 for 2024.

The MG Metro 6R4, loosely based on the humble Austin Metro, is one of the most notorious – if not successful – Group B rally weapons of the 1980s. It came third in 1985's Lombard RAC Rally, but its unreliable V6 engine kept it off the podium during the 1986 season - during which Group B cars were banned from competing. 

Revealed on the company's Facebook account, the new-spec 6R4 will – like MST's Escort-shaped Mk1 and Mk2 – be all but visually identical to its WRC-winning forebear but with a number of modern touches that promise to make it one of next year's most formidable road-going performance cars.

Chief among these upgrades will be an all-new carbonfibre body shell, engineered in partnership with New Zealand firm Innovate Composites, designed to the exact dimensions of the original car's glassfibre body.

MST hasn't yet confirmed whether this will make it any lighter than the 1040kg original, although it will also no doubt feature a heavily reinforced chassis, as with the company's previous creations. 

Beyond that, all MST has so far confirmed is that the "all-new 6R4" (MST doesn't hold the rights to the MG or Metro names) will match the original car in taking its power from a mid-mounted V6, driving both axles through a sequential gearbox. 

The original car was famous for using the Cosworth-derived naturally aspirated six-cylinder unit that would later appear – with turbochargers – in the Jaguar XJ220 supercar.

There were two versions: the road-legal Clubman, with around 250bhp, and the International, which ramped up output to 410bhp for motorsport applications. 

A supplier for the new engine hasn't been announced. MST uses a 2.0-litre Cosworth-designed BDG race engine in the Mk1 and a 2.5-litre Ford Durance lump in the Mk2, both of four-cylinder format. 

Also under wraps at this early stage is a price, although it will no doubt command a heavy premium over the £100,000 Ford recreations. 

xxxx 22 March 2023

After winning the lottery there's one car at the top list before any Ferrari, AM or Posche and it's an original 6R4, then this.

