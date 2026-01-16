BACK TO ALL NEWS
More powerful DS No4 primed to become brand's first hot hatch
More powerful DS No4 primed to become brand's first hot hatch

Company bosses hint that this wild concept car will influence a sporty version of its hatchback

Will Rimell Autocar
16 January 2026

The outlandish DS No4 Taylor Made concept previews how DS will make its range-topping variants stand out better – and the first of these will be a sportier version of its mid-sized hatchback.

The concept, designed in partnership with DS Formula E driver Taylor Barnard (hence the name) and unveiled at the Brussels motor show, is based on the standard EV but sits lower, has a wider track and gains a host of aero modifications.

Asked about the concept's chances of making production, product boss Audrey Amer told Autocar that "we are not going to do this one" but added: "On DS 7 we had dedicated engines developed with motorsport that were a little bit more powerful. Why not for the No4?"

Design boss Thierry Métroz said that going more bespoke with its top models was the route DS was looking to take – and the changes would not just be limited to aesthetics. “We are looking to do a more performance[-focused] version for some cars of the Performance Line collection, especially on No4," he said, referring to the sub-brand DS uses for its most exclusive cars.

The DS 7 Amer was referring to was the E-Tense 4x4 360, a 355bhp PHEV flagship capable of sprinting to 62mph from rest in just 5.6sec. 

It also brought a series of chassis modifications said to be informed by DS's Formula E team, DS Performance: a 15mm drop in ride height; unique wishbones giving a 24mm-wider track up front and 10mm-wider track at the rear; and 380mm front brake discs with four-piston calipers.

The most powerful No4 is currently the 222bhp plug-in hybrid, which shares much of its drivetrain with the old 7 E-Tense 4x4, but it is front driven only, so it's possible that any increase in power would bring an extra electric motor on the rear axle for 4WD and added grunt. 

Other elements that could be taken from the Taylor Made concept to production, said Métroz, are its split lip spoilers, squat stance, low front splitter and two-tone paint – the last of which is likely to be used to distinguish these cars from the rest of the line-up.

Latest Reviews

Lamborghini Temerario review 2026 001
Lamborghini Temerario
8
Lamborghini Temerario
vw passat 2026 027
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Tesla Moel Y Standard review 2026001
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
VW Tayron 2025 jb20250501 9431
Volkswagen Tayron
8
Volkswagen Tayron

Read our review

Car review
DS No4 PHEV review 2025 001

DS No4

Heavily revised premium hatchback gets No8-esque styling and PHEV powertrain upgrades

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

