Mk7 Volkswagen Golf GTI gains 380bhp Mountune tuning kit

New upgrade package includes power and torque boosts for recently discontinued hot hatch
30 March 2020

Essex-based tuner Mountune has developed its most powerful upgrade yet for the recently discontinued Volkswagen Golf GTI.

The latest tune-up raises the Mk7 hot hatch’s output to 380bhp – 74bhp more than the previous package and 153bhp more than the standard car.

The new Stage 2+ kit, which costs £2,062.50 excluding VAT and is produced by Mountune’s Volkswagen Group division, Mountune52, builds on the previous Stage 1 upgrade.

Stage 1 (the lowest, most affordable tuning category) and Stage 2 (a mid-stage tune-up where hardware modifications boost performance further) upgrades are common in the tuning world. Stage 2 tweaks are often followed by a hardcore Stage 3 package.

Mountune has increased the Golf GTI’s peak torque ouput to 376lb ft, over the 350lb ft of the previous stage and the 258lb ft of the unmodified car. This allows it to sprint from 0-60mph in 5.2sec, slashing 0.2sec from the Stage 1 car and 0.5sec from the standard model.

Our Verdict

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Can the hottest Volkswagen Golf GTI ignite the passion and reclaim its crown now lost to the Ford Focus ST?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Alex Pell-Johnson, Mountune and Mountune52’s performance chief said: “The Golf GTI is an incredibly popular car with a huge community of enthusiasts always striving to take the performance of the car to the next level, and we believe that the Stage 2+ power upgrade does just that.”

The power gains are enabled by an IS38 turbocharger – standard on the Golf R – being fitted to the GTI’s usually detuned 2.0-litre engine.

Other added features include bespoke calibration, allowing drivers to adjust performance via an mTune handset, as well as the ability to fully disable their vehicles via a new anti-theft setting.

Mountune52 also offers a TCU DSG calibration upgrade for drivers whose cars have Volkswagen's dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The GTI upgrade follows Mountune’s recently developed Ford Fiesta ST m235 upgrade, which raises the output of that hot hatch to 232bhp and is the most powerful upgrade available for the small Ford to date.

The Golf GTI’s successor was revealed in late February and is set to arrive on the road in September, delivering 242bhp from the same turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine.

READ MORE

Ford Fiesta ST gains 232bhp Mountune tuning kit 

Ford Focus RS Mountune M520 2020 UK review 

New Volkswagen Golf GTI gains power boost and more tech 

New Volkswagen Golf GTD is 197bhp 'endurance athlete'

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1

m2srt

30 March 2020
380bhp going through the front wheels! Hope you're good friends with your local tyre fitter!

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week