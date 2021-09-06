BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mini Urbanaut could make production
UP NEXT
ID Life concept previews new ID 2 EV at Munich motor show

Mini Urbanaut could make production

BMW-owned brand wants to bring its MPV concept to life, but it's least five years away
Mark Tisshaw
News
2 mins read
6 September 2021

Mini is developing a plan to put its Urbanaut into production, should it solve the technical challenges of bringing such a radical concept to life. 

The concept, making its motor show debut in Munich today after a physical debut last year, is 4.5 metres long and was designed to showcase just how flexible an interior can be. 

Munich motor show 2021: all new cars and updates

Mini designer Oliver Heilmer, speaking to Autocar at the Munich motor show, said conversations inside BMW have shifted from him having to explain the purpose of the concept to discussions about how to make it a reality.

“With what we achieved, BMW is now thinking there is a chance for production, and how,” he said.

“As you can imagine, it’s a long process. It’s a different platform [to any current Mini], and from a technical point of view it’s a challenge as it has things like steer by wire that’s not in production yet. But we’ll never give up on it.”

Heilmer said that it was always his intention to make the Urbanaut a consideration for production, as “it would be a waste of resources not to”. If it does go ahead, it would be at least five years away.

He said it would appeal to a new type of buyer for Mini, of larger families looking for more space and flexibility while still in a compact package. “Every normal car is too small,” he said, unless you have the budget for a much larger car.

The Urbanaut is created with the same spirit and ethos as the original Issigonis Mini, said Heilmer, in its clever use of space and the car containing only what is necessary, with no superficial elements.

Whether or not it makes production, the Urbanaut will still influence the next generation of Minis that will start with the fourth-generation BMW-developed hatchback due by 2025. It will mirror the Urbanaut in “focusing only on what is necessary”, according to Heilmer.

The next Mini will be marginally shorter than the current car and have better proportions particularly at the front with the wheels again pushed back to the corners. This is possible by switching to an electric vehicle architecture, with the hatch tipped to be EV-only ahead of all Minis being electric-powered by the end of the decade.

READ MORE

More details on the Mini Urbanaut concept

Bespoke Mini Strip highlights firm's sustainability push

All the news from the Munich motor show 

 

Used cars for sale

 Kia Picanto 1.0 1 5dr
2014
£2,999
98,311miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Access 3dr
2014
£3,223
58,447miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,490
38,520miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,499
70,200miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,750
69,152miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio Connect 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£3,780
42,817miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Platinum 3dr
2014
£3,900
27,705miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Seat Mii 1.0 I Tech 3dr
2014
£3,950
70,555miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 S Air 5dr
2014
£3,990
65,407miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives