Hot new Mini Countryman rivals VW T-Roc R with 296bhp

Mini is taking renewed aim at the performance SUV ranks with its new and larger John Cooper Works Countryman.

Set for UK sale in 2024, it receives an updated version of parent company BMW’s turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which sends 296bhp and 295lb ft to both axles through an eight-speed automatic.

Those figures are slight decreases on its predecessor’s but identical outputs to the Cupra Ateca and Volkswagen T-Roc R, as well as the new BMW X2 M35i to which it is closely related.

Mini claims a 0-62mph time of 5.4sec – making this hot new petrol option slightly quicker off the mark than the electric Countryman – and a top speed of 155mph.

To be built alongside other Countryman and BMW X2 variants in Leipzig, Germany, the latest model from Mini’s performance division is marked out from its range-mates visually by a sporting-themed makeover inside and out.

Unique touches include a revised front end with a high-gloss treatment for the black grille, John Cooper Works-specific LED headlight graphics, a deeper and more heavily structured bumper and red vertical elements within the outer air ducts.

The brake calipers, mirror housings, roof and C-pillar also come in JCW’s signature red. At the rear, there are new-look light clusters, together with a new rear bumper that features a central diffuser and a pair of round black tailpipes on either side.

The uniquely styled wheels are 19in in diameter as standard, with 20in items optional. Larger than any previous Mini model, the new Countryman has grown by a significant 120mm in length and 22mm in width, at 4433mm and 1843mm respectively.

Despite the car’s increased dimensions, Mini claims a class-leading drag coefficient of 0.26. Inside, there is a new John Cooper Works steering wheel and sports seats, as well as a dashboard with a red and black colour scheme.