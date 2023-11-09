BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hot new Mini Countryman rivals VW T-Roc R with 296bhp
UP NEXT
'EV journey for legacy OEMs has been an unmitigated disaster'

Hot new Mini Countryman rivals VW T-Roc R with 296bhp

Fiery John Cooper Works SUV arrives with tuned suspension, go-faster looks and 296bhp
Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
9 November 2023

Mini is taking renewed aim at the performance SUV ranks with its new and larger John Cooper Works Countryman.

Set for UK sale in 2024, it receives an updated version of parent company BMW’s turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which sends 296bhp and 295lb ft to both axles through an eight-speed automatic.

Those figures are slight decreases on its predecessor’s but identical outputs to the Cupra Ateca and Volkswagen T-Roc R, as well as the new BMW X2 M35i to which it is closely related.

Related articles

Mini claims a 0-62mph time of 5.4sec – making this hot new petrol option slightly quicker off the mark than the electric Countryman – and a top speed of 155mph. 

To be built alongside other Countryman and BMW X2 variants in Leipzig, Germany, the latest model from Mini’s performance division is marked out from its range-mates visually by a sporting-themed makeover inside and out.

Unique touches include a revised front end with a high-gloss treatment for the black grille, John Cooper Works-specific LED headlight graphics, a deeper and more heavily structured bumper and red vertical elements within the outer air ducts.

The brake calipers, mirror housings, roof and C-pillar also come in JCW’s signature red. At the rear, there are new-look light clusters, together with a new rear bumper that features a central diffuser and a pair of round black tailpipes on either side.

The uniquely styled wheels are 19in in diameter as standard, with 20in items optional. Larger than any previous Mini model, the new Countryman has grown by a significant 120mm in length and 22mm in width, at 4433mm and 1843mm respectively.

Despite the car’s increased dimensions, Mini claims a class-leading drag coefficient of 0.26. Inside, there is a new John Cooper Works steering wheel and sports seats, as well as a dashboard with a red and black colour scheme.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Mini Countryman

Mini Countryman

Mini’s modern-day Maxi is back for another swing at the hatchback mainstream, but is the Countryman good enough this time?

Read our review
Back to top

The car’s new circular touchscreen is shared with other models in the overhauled Mini line-up.

In keeping with previous John Cooper Works models, the hot new Countryman receives its own uniquely tuned suspension set-up with stiffer springs and dampers in a bid to enhance cornering response and stability compared with other models in the line-up.

Like the new Mini Cooper hatchback, the Countryman comes with a choice of ‘atmospheric’ driving modes, each with their own characteristics, soundtracks and displays.

Car Review
Mini Countryman
Mini Countryman
Read our full road test review
Read more

The brand says that in the JCW Countryman, “the go-kart mode provides a particularly sporty driving experience, and you can hear the engine sound with impressive intensity in the cabin”.

Prices for the hot crossover start at £40,720, with the first UK customer deliveries expected early next year.

used Mini Countryman cars for sale

Mini Countryman 1.5 Cooper Exclusive Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£23,298
16,310miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mini Countryman 1.6 Cooper S ALL4 Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£10,701
54,122miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mini Countryman 1.5 Cooper Sport Auto ALL4 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£29,950
21,630miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mini Countryman 2.0 Cooper S Sport Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£28,950
15,111miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mini COUNTRYMAN 1.6 Cooper Auto Euro 6 5dr
2015
£12,795
35,338miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mini COUNTRYMAN 2.0 Cooper S Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£18,995
32,126miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mini Countryman 1.6 Cooper S Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£8,999
58,807miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mini Countryman 2.0 John Cooper Works Auto ALL4 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£25,490
30,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mini COUNTRYMAN 2.0 Cooper S Auto ALL4 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£20,499
29,197miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 1850 cars
Powered By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives