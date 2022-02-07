BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: MG ZS EV gains £27,495 Standard Range variant
UP NEXT
Volvo launches UK's first online approved used car sales platform

MG ZS EV gains £27,495 Standard Range variant

MG's new model has a 198-mile range and is one of the cheapest electric crossovers on sale
News
2 mins read
7 February 2022

The MG ZS EV has gained a new Standard Range variant with a claimed combined range of 198 miles as the new entry point to the line-up. 

The new ZS EV Standard Range improves on the 163-mile range offered by the old ZS EV by 35 miles, thanks in part to a 6.6kWh-larger battery, at 51.1kWh. 

Prices start from £27,495 after the UK government’s £1500 Plug-in Car Grant has been applied, meaning the ZS EV is one of the cheapest electric SUVs on sale. 

Related articles

It’s beaten by only the Mazda CX-30, which offers 124 miles of range from a diminutive 35.5kWh battery.

The ZS EV Long Range, meanwhile, offers 273 miles of range from a 73kWh battery and is priced from £29,495. 

“MG is already the go-to choice for customers looking to buy a great quality, well-equipped and terrific-value electric car, but the new Standard Range ZS EV takes that offering to new levels,” said MG commercial director Guy Pigounakis.  

“The Plug-in Car Grant may have been reduced, but MGs commitment to delivering great-value, world-class EVs certainly hasn’t. The ZS EV offers unrivalled specification, range and performance for the money." 

The Standard Range model can be selected in the same three trim levels as the Long Range one: SE, Trophy and Trophy Connect. 

All models are equipped with the same motor, but power has improved over the old ZS EV, with an output of 173bhp, up from 141bhp.

A 0-62mph time of 8.0sec is also an improvement over 8.5sec offered by the old car. 

Car Review
MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The ZS EV Standard Range accept charging rates of up to 100kW, enabling it to be charged from 10-80% capacity in 36 minutes. 

Customer deliveries will start later this month.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Panamera 4 ehybrid sport turismo 2022 UK review tracking front

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Lexus ES 300 F Sport 2022 first drive review lead

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review
1 Mazda CX 5 2022 UK first drive review lead

Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2022 UK review

Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2022 UK review
1 Ford Ranger Stormtrak 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Ford Ranger 2.0 EcoBlue Stormtrak 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger 2.0 EcoBlue Stormtrak 2022 UK review
1 Maserati MC20 2022 UK first drive review lead

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
MG ZS EV 2019 road test review - hero front

MG ZS EV

Latest MG makes electric family motoring more affordable – but exactly how well?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
ianp55 7 February 2022

Extremely good value for an EV a range of 198 miles should be enough for most users,a very quick recharging time of 36 mins adds to the cars appeal. It's easy to see why MG's share of the UK market is growing so fast, will an electric version of the next MG3 complete the range?

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Panamera 4 ehybrid sport turismo 2022 UK review tracking front

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Lexus ES 300 F Sport 2022 first drive review lead

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review
1 Mazda CX 5 2022 UK first drive review lead

Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2022 UK review

Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2022 UK review
1 Ford Ranger Stormtrak 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Ford Ranger 2.0 EcoBlue Stormtrak 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger 2.0 EcoBlue Stormtrak 2022 UK review
1 Maserati MC20 2022 UK first drive review lead

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review

View all latest drives