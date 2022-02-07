MG ZS EV gains £27,495 Standard Range variant

The MG ZS EV has gained a new Standard Range variant with a claimed combined range of 198 miles as the new entry point to the line-up.

The new ZS EV Standard Range improves on the 163-mile range offered by the old ZS EV by 35 miles, thanks in part to a 6.6kWh-larger battery, at 51.1kWh.

Prices start from £27,495 after the UK government’s £1500 Plug-in Car Grant has been applied, meaning the ZS EV is one of the cheapest electric SUVs on sale.

It’s beaten by only the Mazda CX-30, which offers 124 miles of range from a diminutive 35.5kWh battery.

The ZS EV Long Range, meanwhile, offers 273 miles of range from a 73kWh battery and is priced from £29,495.

“MG is already the go-to choice for customers looking to buy a great quality, well-equipped and terrific-value electric car, but the new Standard Range ZS EV takes that offering to new levels,” said MG commercial director Guy Pigounakis.

“The Plug-in Car Grant may have been reduced, but MGs commitment to delivering great-value, world-class EVs certainly hasn’t. The ZS EV offers unrivalled specification, range and performance for the money."

The Standard Range model can be selected in the same three trim levels as the Long Range one: SE, Trophy and Trophy Connect.

All models are equipped with the same motor, but power has improved over the old ZS EV, with an output of 173bhp, up from 141bhp.

A 0-62mph time of 8.0sec is also an improvement over 8.5sec offered by the old car.

The ZS EV Standard Range accept charging rates of up to 100kW, enabling it to be charged from 10-80% capacity in 36 minutes.

Customer deliveries will start later this month.