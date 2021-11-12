MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

MG continues to hone in on the EV market: around one in three cars it sells is now electric. The affordable ZS EV has played a key role in this growth, and now it has been rewarded with some design changes and a new infotainment system.

The ICE-car-style grille is replaced by a textured design, while a new bumper has been fitted at the rear. The charging port has now been placed to the side of the MG badge at the front of the car and is no longer integrated behind it.

There are currently three specification levels to choose from, starting with the entry-level SE, moving up to the Trophy and then Trophy Connect.

Our Trophy Connect test car was equipped with LED lights at the front and rear, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, parking sensors, a 360deg camera and vehicle-to-load capability (meaning the battery can power external devices).

The headline on this new model is the introduction of a long-range variant tested here. It uses a 72kWh battery (far larger than the regular 44.5kWh unit), meaning the ZS EV now offers up to 273 miles of range.

Its powertrain – unusually noisy for an electric one – produces 153bhp for a healthy 0-62mph time of 8.2sec.

A full charge from a 50kW public fast-charger takes about an hour, while a home unit will charge it to capacity in around 10-and-a-half hours.

With the Long Range battery and updated infotainment system comes a bump in price (our Trophy Connect car starts from £31,495 after the government’s £2500 EV grant).

A Standard Range model will be introduced early next year with a lower price and a 49kWh battery providing a still-competitive 149 miles of range.