2021 MG ZS EV: prices and specifications revealed
2021 MG ZS EV: prices and specifications revealed

Value electric crossover gains competitive range boost and starts from £28,495 after plug-in car grant
1 November 2021

MG has revealed prices and specification details for the refreshed, electric ZS EV as the model goes on sale this month with extended range and subtle design tweaks. 

Three specification levels will be available, with prices for the entry-level SE Long Range model starting from £30,995, or £28,495 with the government's £2500 plug-in car grant (PiCG) applied.

The Kia e-Niro rival will gain a long-range 72kWh battery with a range of up to 273 miles, a big improvement over 163 miles on offer from the out-going model. 

Entry-level SE models are equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, sat nav and USB charging ports, along with automatic air conditioning, LED headlights, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control. All models receive assist systems including active emergency braking, lane assist, and pedestrian and cyclist detection. 

The next level Trophy specification level starts from £30,995 after the PiCG and adds a panoramic roof and roof rails, heated, electric leather seats, automatic wipers and wireless phone charging. 

Range-topping Trophy Connect models gain MG’s iSMART live service system with weather, traffic and Amazon Prime connectivity and starts from £31,495 after the grant has been applied. 

All models will be offered with a choice of five exterior paint colours including the newly introduced Battersea Blue and Arctic White, Black Pearl, Monument Silver and Dynamic Red.

The updated ZS EV was revealed earlier this year alongside the debut of the firm’s new Marvel-R flagship and the 5 SW EV.

The lightly restyled and upgraded duo have received a series of tweaks to their powertrains and interiors with a view to strengthening the Chinese brand's position in Europe, where it's established in 15 markets and is ramping up its presence in three more.

Each car has been subject to a light visual refresh that removes their front grilles to more obviously mark them out as electric – but it's the ZS EV, due in UK dealerships in November, that receives the most extensive technical changes. 

The crossover is now available with a 72kWh Long Range battery that offers a range of 273 miles per charge, compared with the 163 miles offered by the current car's 44.5kWh pack. 

That range brings the ZS EV more in line with its closest rivals, the Kia e-Niro and Nissan Leaf, but a starting price of just £28,495 means it maintains its status as one of the cheapest electric SUVs on sale. 

Along with the improved range, the ZS EV now comes with MG's latest iSmart infotainment system (as seen in the Marvel-R), which brings a raft of new features.

The 5's revisions are more subtle, given that the estate only recently received the option of a larger battery, but a restyled front end and the addition of the iSmart system marks it out from the current car. It continues to offer 61kWh and 51kWh battery packs, yielding ranges of 295 and 199 miles respectively.

Flipper66 7 October 2021
How is the MG5 redesign "subtle" or "light"?
It's gone from a frumpy, old-fashioned look to something much more modern.
I'm sure it won't be to everyone's taste, but I'd be far happier having that parked on the drive compared to the previous version.
Compared to most facelifts, where you have to look really hard to see what's changed, that's quite significant.
The changes to the ZS, with the new grill and lights are also anything but light.
Full marks to MG. Nice to see they've updated the infotainment too.
vava1 7 October 2021

I totally agree! A massive improvement, a desirable looking MG5, who would have thought!?

Peter Cavellini 7 October 2021

The MG anonymous?, well, it might as well be.

lambo58 1 November 2021

What does that even mean?

 

