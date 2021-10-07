2021 MG ZS EV: prices and specifications revealed

MG has revealed prices and specification details for the refreshed, electric ZS EV as the model goes on sale this month with extended range and subtle design tweaks.

Three specification levels will be available, with prices for the entry-level SE Long Range model starting from £30,995, or £28,495 with the government's £2500 plug-in car grant (PiCG) applied.

The Kia e-Niro rival will gain a long-range 72kWh battery with a range of up to 273 miles, a big improvement over 163 miles on offer from the out-going model.

Entry-level SE models are equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, sat nav and USB charging ports, along with automatic air conditioning, LED headlights, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control. All models receive assist systems including active emergency braking, lane assist, and pedestrian and cyclist detection.

The next level Trophy specification level starts from £30,995 after the PiCG and adds a panoramic roof and roof rails, heated, electric leather seats, automatic wipers and wireless phone charging.

Range-topping Trophy Connect models gain MG’s iSMART live service system with weather, traffic and Amazon Prime connectivity and starts from £31,495 after the grant has been applied.

All models will be offered with a choice of five exterior paint colours including the newly introduced Battersea Blue and Arctic White, Black Pearl, Monument Silver and Dynamic Red.

The updated ZS EV was revealed earlier this year alongside the debut of the firm’s new Marvel-R flagship and the 5 SW EV.

The lightly restyled and upgraded duo have received a series of tweaks to their powertrains and interiors with a view to strengthening the Chinese brand's position in Europe, where it's established in 15 markets and is ramping up its presence in three more.