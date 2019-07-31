MG ZS EV: first 1000 examples sell out in two weeks

MG has revealed that the first 1000 UK examples of its ZS EV have sold out in its first two weeks on sale, and that it has extended its attractive discount to the next 1000 models.
The company matched the government's £3500 plug-in car grant for the first 1000 UK ZS buyers, bringing the entry-level Excite variant's list price down to £21,495. The same offer also applied to the more luxurious Exclusive trim, which costs £23,495. As an extra incentive, MG installed a domestic charging point at buyers' homes at no extra cost.
It has now been announced that this special offer has been extended to the next 1000 examples to be sold, too, although units sold from this point will not come as standard with a home charging point.
We drive MG's value electric SUV in the UK
According to data supplied by the SMMT, MG sold 1078 units in total in June 2019, highlighting the ZS's initial sales figures as a significant surge in demand.
Once the next 1000 examples have been sold, the ZS EV will be available from £24,995, including the government grant. Although largely unrivalled in its position as a value electric compact SUV, the ZS EV represents a much more affordable alternative to the Kia e-Niro, which starts from £32,995 after grant.
The ZS EV's chief rival, Hyundai's Kona Electric, is priced slightly higher at £27,250, but is currently off-sale in the UK, with prospective buyers encouraged to join a waiting list. Like Hyundai and Kia, MG is applying a seven-year warranty to all ZS models sold in the UK.
The discounted price for the first 1000 units puts the ZS EV among the cheapest electric cars available in the UK. The ageing Citroen C-Zero is the only mainstream EV available for less, at £17,020 including the grant.
Peter Cavellini
Sounds great,
Oh this would be great, a Car that apparently can do a guaranteed 250miles between charges!
Peter Cavellini.
JMax18
I would actually like MG if
I would actually like MG if they wernt so Chinese. There is nothing British about them, despite what they like to claim.
Hornblower
Well, they do have an
Well, they do have an engineering and design facility based at Longbridge employing around 275 designers and engineers either as employees or contractors. The MG3 for example was designed and engineered there under the leadership of British designer Tony Williams-Kenny.
And in 2018 they opened a second design studio in London employing a further 25 designers headed by Carl Gotham.
Citytiger
Hornblower wrote:
In other news, they are looking to close the one at Longbridge with the loss of all those jobs..
lambo58
By that I guess you mean
By that I guess you mean unlike the old MGs it is practical, cheap to run, well made and will not break down at the drop of a hat.
Excellent news then as long as the Chinese make it.
fordraptorbmwm5
w
well then that is good then is it. if an electric car can do 250 miles, that means it is a very good car. some tesla's dont even do 250 miles
Tyron Cox
Anything you need to know ask me!!!
Daniellephillips
The market of electric
LP in Brighton
Range
Why are EV manufacturers still quoting range figures measured by the now obsolete NEDC test cycle? 268 miles probably corresponds to 200 odd miles by the new WLTP test, so perhaps less than 200 miles in the real world.
It would in fact be more useful to know the rated kWh battery capacity and the vehicle weight, then we'd have a better idea of how far it would go...
Tappers
Range?
FMS
Tappers wrote:
Any sensible buyers are NOT interested in what name is used to describe the rnage or lack thereof...they want to know if it will suit their lifestyle and if they do 80-100 miles per week, what indeed does it matter if that is called "short" range?.
