MG ZS EV: first 1000 examples sell out in two weeks

MG has revealed that the first 1000 UK examples of its ZS EV have sold out in its first two weeks on sale, and that it has extended its attractive discount to the next 1000 models.

The company matched the government's £3500 plug-in car grant for the first 1000 UK ZS buyers, bringing the entry-level Excite variant's list price down to £21,495. The same offer also applied to the more luxurious Exclusive trim, which costs £23,495. As an extra incentive, MG installed a domestic charging point at buyers' homes at no extra cost.

It has now been announced that this special offer has been extended to the next 1000 examples to be sold, too, although units sold from this point will not come as standard with a home charging point.

We drive MG's value electric SUV in the UK

According to data supplied by the SMMT, MG sold 1078 units in total in June 2019, highlighting the ZS's initial sales figures as a significant surge in demand.

Once the next 1000 examples have been sold, the ZS EV will be available from £24,995, including the government grant. Although largely unrivalled in its position as a value electric compact SUV, the ZS EV represents a much more affordable alternative to the Kia e-Niro, which starts from £32,995 after grant.

The ZS EV's chief rival, Hyundai's Kona Electric, is priced slightly higher at £27,250, but is currently off-sale in the UK, with prospective buyers encouraged to join a waiting list. Like Hyundai and Kia, MG is applying a seven-year warranty to all ZS models sold in the UK.

The discounted price for the first 1000 units puts the ZS EV among the cheapest electric cars available in the UK. The ageing Citroen C-Zero is the only mainstream EV available for less, at £17,020 including the grant.