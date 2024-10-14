MG has released the first pictures of the ES5, the replacement for the outgoing ZS EV.

An electric crossover, it is based on the same underpinnings as the MG 4 hatchback and is slightly longer (4.48m) and wider (1.85m) than the outgoing ZS EV.

Chinese government filings previously confirmed that it will be powered by the same 168bhp motor as the MG 4. It’s possible that it will also gain the 201bhp and 241bhp units from the Long Range and Extended Range versions of the hatchback, although this has yet to be confirmed.

It will also use a new lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery sourced from Chinese firm CATL.

Although the ES5 will replace the ZS EV, it’s unlikely that it will use the ‘ZS’ moniker to better differentiate it from the all-new ZS Hybrid.

MG will reveal the car in full tomorrow (15 October), it said on Chinese social media.

The ES5 is expected to arrive in British showrooms early next year, priced below £30,000. For reference, the MG 4 starts at £26,995, and the outgoing ZS EV is £30,495.