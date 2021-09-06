BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV to be revealed on 17 April

Top-flight Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 will be the German firm's most expensive EV yet
3 April 2023

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will be revealed on 17 April at the Shanghai motor show - a symbolic step as Mercedes-Benz pushes forwards with a profit-focused strategy centred on large luxury cars. 

First previewed as the Maybach Concept EQS at the Munich motor show in 2021, the most luxurious version of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will be badged EQS 680.

It's the first electric Maybach, and with a platform and powertrain configuration based on the regular Mercedes model, it will offer an electric range of "around 373 miles". 

To set it apart from the ordinary EQS SUV (Mercedes' third bespoke EV after the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Mercedes-Benz EQE saloons), it will feature a series of Maybach-specific elements, including the brand’s signature two-tone paint scheme and a bespoke cabin layout offering “first-class” accommodation. 

Mercedes hopes the EQS 680 will help position the brand at the top of the EV league table by offering a bespoke luxury electric 4x4 that isn't yet offered by Maybach's main rivals, Bentley and Rolls-Royce. 

“The Concept EQS represents the transformation of Mercedes-Maybach from a tradition-rich luxury brand into a more progressive electric future,” said Philipp Schiemer, head of Mercedes-Benz’s Top End Vehicle Group, which is responsible for Maybach and the AMG performance division. 

Mercedes maybach eqs suv 021 575

Details on what will power the EQS 680 are yet to be officially confirmed, however Autocar has been told it will use a similar set-up to the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 saloon, which uses two electric motors developing a combined output of 650bhp and 700lb ft. 

Changing demographics in the firm's key markets partly driving the firm’s move from internal combustion engines to battery-electric powertrains.

“Customers in markets such as China, Russia, South Korea, the US and Germany are becoming younger – and with it, the definition of luxury is also changing,” the firm said. 

Also driving this change is a greater push for profit across the company. The regular EQS SUV, which is priced from £129,170 in the UK, is a key model in helping the firm to double BEV sales through 2023.

Autocar previously reported the successes of the firm's plan so far, finding it had increased the worth of an average sale by 43% between 2019 and 2023. 

Following the same styling approach as previous Mercedes-Maybach models, the EQS 680 will retain the same body structure as the regular EQS SUV. This appraoch is similar to that used by recent Maybach variants of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

Changes to the exterior design will likely come in the form of a blanked-off, black-panel front 'grille' that's currently a hallmark of the EQ family of cars. When it was shown in concept guise, it featured a graphic in the same style as the chrome grille and vertical louvres of today’s Maybach models. 

The concept also had Maybach lettering integrated into the bonnet, along with a Mercedes-Benz star and longitudinal trim strip down the middle. Elsewhere, chrome was added to the front air ducts, side window frames and B-pillars. We expect these touches will be retained for the production version.

Mercedes maybach eqs suv 021 578

The Munich show car was presented in a two-tone livery of Obsidian Black metallic paint and Zircon Red metallic paint, separated by a chrome pinstripe. 

Inside, we expect its layout to be influenced by that of the EQS saloon. It will likely feature Mercedes’ new full-width curved Hyperscreen, called MBUX, which comprises three different  digital displays and is set to become an option on the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The concept had a high-set centre console running back through the middle of the cabin with rose-gold trim, a large storage area and a fridge nestled behind the rear seats. 

The EQS 680 will offer a five-seat layout with a three-person rear bench, unlike the concept which was a pure four-seater with a dividing console between each rear passenger.

xxxx 3 April 2023

The Shame, there's some munters on the road these days but this really takes the ugly biscuit.

jason_recliner 3 April 2023
Bitchin'! If you're going to be driven around, it might as well be in the best back seat in the business.
Peter Cavellini 6 September 2021

It has gone all oriental, and, it looks like a posted up London Taxi!, and by the way, is this the Mercedes Munich car show?, seems to be a lot of Mercedes metal at it?

