Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV to be revealed on 17 April

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will be revealed on 17 April at the Shanghai motor show - a symbolic step as Mercedes-Benz pushes forwards with a profit-focused strategy centred on large luxury cars.

First previewed as the Maybach Concept EQS at the Munich motor show in 2021, the most luxurious version of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will be badged EQS 680.

It's the first electric Maybach, and with a platform and powertrain configuration based on the regular Mercedes model, it will offer an electric range of "around 373 miles".

To set it apart from the ordinary EQS SUV (Mercedes' third bespoke EV after the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Mercedes-Benz EQE saloons), it will feature a series of Maybach-specific elements, including the brand’s signature two-tone paint scheme and a bespoke cabin layout offering “first-class” accommodation.

Mercedes hopes the EQS 680 will help position the brand at the top of the EV league table by offering a bespoke luxury electric 4x4 that isn't yet offered by Maybach's main rivals, Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

“The Concept EQS represents the transformation of Mercedes-Maybach from a tradition-rich luxury brand into a more progressive electric future,” said Philipp Schiemer, head of Mercedes-Benz’s Top End Vehicle Group, which is responsible for Maybach and the AMG performance division.

Details on what will power the EQS 680 are yet to be officially confirmed, however Autocar has been told it will use a similar set-up to the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 saloon, which uses two electric motors developing a combined output of 650bhp and 700lb ft.

Changing demographics in the firm's key markets partly driving the firm’s move from internal combustion engines to battery-electric powertrains.

“Customers in markets such as China, Russia, South Korea, the US and Germany are becoming younger – and with it, the definition of luxury is also changing,” the firm said.