Mercedes to keep selling V12 engines into next decade

Manufacturer pledges to keep its largest combustion engine going past 2030 where possible

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
8 September 2025

Mercedes-Benz will continue to offer V12 engines into the next decade, its technology boss has confirmed.

The arrival of new European emission laws - named Euro 7 – at the end of next year put the German firm's largest combustion engine into doubt.

But, speaking at the Munich motor show on Monday, tech boss Markus Schäfer confirmed that Mercedes “will continue to offer V12s”.

When asked about the unit being EU7-compatible, Schafer said “I will not say more, but it is coming”, strongly hinting that it will remain available in Europe.

He did not, however, give any details on how Mercedes would make the V12 compliant with the new rules, nor did he confirm which model lines would use the engine.

Currently, the only Mercedes model to use a V12 is the 603bhp Maybach S680 limousine, but it was previously offered in AMG's S65, CL 65 and SL 600 models.

It's possible that V12-engined Mercedes models could be sold only in select global markets in the future.

The news that Mercedes is continuing with V12 power comes as it shifts its ICE model strategy.

The firm also plans to phase out the controversial four-cylinder plug-in hybrid drivetrain used in the C63 and GLC 63 and instead fit those cars with updated versions of today’s straight six or an all-new V8.

“We have invested quite a lot to update the entire portfolio,” said Schäfer. “On top, we have created a new V8 that has almost finished EU7 compliance. It is a high-performance V8; it’s brand new.”

Speaking about the future of the petrol powertrains, AMG boss Michael Schiebe said the brand will continue with them “as long as possible, where regulations allow”.

He said: “Of course, in the US, in Europe, the regulation is that you cannot sell combustion engines any more from 2035, and we have to comply with that.

"But there are other markets at the moment [where] I don't expect them to have such a regulation in place [such as the Middle East and China]. So we could still continue to sell those engines there in those markets as long as customer demand continues."

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

German limousine does comfort exceptionally well, but more striking still is how adept it is dynamically

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
