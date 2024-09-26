BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes could axe GLC, GLE coupé-SUVs
Mercedes could axe GLC, GLE coupé-SUVs

Duo could be the next to go as the brand reviews the future of its combustion-engined cars
Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
26 September 2024

Mercedes-Benz is considering retiring the GLC Coupé and larger GLE Coupé from its line-up in a continuation of its model consolidation plans, according to officials from the German car maker.

The two combustion-engined coupé-SUVs are said to be at the “top of the list” of existing models facing the chop as Mercedes continues the process of transitioning to a fully electric line-up.

The company has already removed the combustion-engined C-Class Coupé and S-Class Coupé along with the CLS and X-Class pick-up from its line-up in recent years.

Original plans also called for the axing of the A-Class hatchback and B-Class MPV by the end of 2024. However, they have been given a reprieve until 2026, when they are expected to be retired from the Mercedes line-up for good.

A source at Mercedes' headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, acknowledged an earlier report by German business publication Handelsblatt that suggested an announcement on further model consolidation is imminent. However, he wouldn’t be drawn specifically on moves to retire the GLC Coupé and GLE Coupé, saying: “Every current model is under review. It is a continuous process.” 

The decision to reduce the number of Mercedes model derivatives comes as the firm invests heavily in the development of new electric models.

While the existing second-generation GLC Coupé, codenamed the C254, is in the first year of a planned seven-year model cycle, the recently facelifted GLE Coupé (the C169) was introduced in 2019.

Later this year, Mercedes plans to unveil the first in a quartet of models to be based on its new MMA platform, the third-generation CLA saloon.

The new four-door model, to be offered in both pure-electric and combustion-engined forms, will be joined in 2025 by successor models to the CLA Shooting Brake, EQA and EQB.

