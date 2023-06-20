Mercedes E-Class Estate line-up topped by £78,835 PHEV

Pricing for the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate has been confirmed by its maker, with the £78,835 E300e plug-in hybrid in AMG Line Premium Plus trim topping the range.

Two 48V mild-hybrid powertrains will also be available in the UK at launch: the 194bhp E220d diesel and the 201bhp E200 petrol.

The E200 is the entry-level offering: the diesel engine costs £1290 more and the PHEV carries a £9095 premium.

At £57,930, the least expensive E-Class Estate available at launch is the E200 AMG Line, which counts adaptive headlights, two-zone climate control and heated seats among its standard equipment.

As before, the new E-Class Estate will be sold alongside the Mercedes E-Class Saloon, revealed back in April, for the model’s seventh generation.

It measures 28mm wider than the previous car and its wheelbase has also grown, by 22mm to 2961mm.

The new estate features 615 litres of cargo space, compared with 650 litres offered by the Volvo V90 and 586 litres in the Audi A6 Avant. With the seats folded down flat, cargo space rises to a van-like 1830 litres.

Plug-in hybrid models have 460 litres of boot space, which increases to 1675 litres with the seats folded, because of the location of the battery.

The model has also received a design refresh, with gloss black styling cues taken from the firm’s all-electric EQS model line-up. It features a sleeker roofline, while a new black panel stretches from the radiator to the headlights.