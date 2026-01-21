Mercedes-AMG is readying a new 600bhp range-topping GLC that will be unveiled later this year, replacing two SUV models in the firm’s stable.

Arriving as part of a mid-life facelift for the second generation of the combustion-engined GLC, the new GLC 53 will use the plug-in hybrid powertrain from the E53.

Combining a turbocharged 3.0-litre petrol straight six with a gearbox-mounted electric motor, it produces up to 612bhp (in Race mode) and 553lb ft of torque. In standard driving, 577bhp is available.

In the E53, this powertrain provides a 0-62mph time of 3.8sec, a top speed limited to 155 mph and, thanks to a 21.2kWh lithium ion battery, an electric-only range of up to 63 miles.

The GLC 53 will take over from the GLC 43 hybrid and GLC 63 PHEV as part of a move to phase out the 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine that sits at the heart of their powertrains.

A source told Autocar that this is because the engine doesn't meet the latest EU-mandated noise standards.

As such, production of the GLC 43 is scheduled to end by the end of February, according to sources, with the GLC 63 reportedly to follow in May.

The GLC 53 will arrive with a refreshed look and the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz’s MB.OS software.

When it reaches UK showrooms next year, it will go toe to toe with the successor to the BMW X3 M50, which is due to arrive a few months beforehand.

The consolidation of AMG’s ICE GLC line-up precedes the launch of a performance variant of the new electric GLC EQ, which insiders suggest will feature three axial flux motors combining to deliver more than 900bhp.