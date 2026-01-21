BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes-AMG priming new GLC 53 with six-cylinder PHEV
UP NEXT
Mazda's first bespoke EV delayed until 2029 – local media reports

Mercedes-AMG priming new GLC 53 with six-cylinder PHEV

New straight-six powertrain with 600bhp will replace the four-cylinder PHEV system of the current GLC 63

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
21 January 2026

Mercedes-AMG is readying a new 600bhp range-topping GLC that will be unveiled later this year, replacing two SUV models in the firm’s stable.

Arriving as part of a mid-life facelift for the second generation of the combustion-engined GLC, the new GLC 53 will use the plug-in hybrid powertrain from the E53

Combining a turbocharged 3.0-litre petrol straight six with a gearbox-mounted electric motor, it produces up to 612bhp (in Race mode) and 553lb ft of torque. In standard driving, 577bhp is available.

In the E53, this powertrain provides a 0-62mph time of 3.8sec, a top speed limited to 155 mph and, thanks to a 21.2kWh lithium ion battery, an electric-only range of up to 63 miles.

The GLC 53 will take over from the GLC 43 hybrid and GLC 63 PHEV as part of a move to phase out the 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine that sits at the heart of their powertrains.

A source told Autocar that this is because the engine doesn't meet the latest EU-mandated noise standards.

As such, production of the GLC 43 is scheduled to end by the end of February, according to sources, with the GLC 63 reportedly to follow in May.

The GLC 53 will arrive with a refreshed look and the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz’s MB.OS software.

When it reaches UK showrooms next year, it will go toe to toe with the successor to the BMW X3 M50, which is due to arrive a few months beforehand.

The consolidation of AMG’s ICE GLC line-up precedes the launch of a performance variant of the new electric GLC EQ, which insiders suggest will feature three axial flux motors combining to deliver more than 900bhp.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

KIA EV4 review 2026 001
Kia EV4
7
Kia EV4
audi e tron gt quattro hero front
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Fiat Grande Panda review 2026 001
Fiat Grande Panda
8
Fiat Grande Panda
Skoda Fabia 130 review 2025 001
Skoda Fabia 130
8
Skoda Fabia 130
suzuki ignis review 2024 01 front tracking
Used Suzuki Ignis 2016-2025 review
8
Used Suzuki Ignis 2016-2025 review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
mercedes amg glc63 s review 2023 001 tracking front

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance

Performance SUV follows C-Class cousin in ditching V8 for four-pot PHEV system

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Peugeot Rifter 1.2 PureTech Allure Premium Standard MPV EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£20,938
 Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI EVO SEL DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£11,681
 Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h GR SPORT E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£17,298
 Seat Leon 1.0 ETSI MHEV FR DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,498
 Renault Clio 1.0 TCe Esprit Alpine Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£16,998
 Audi A1 1.0 TFSI 30 S Line Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£12,498
 Nissan Juke 1.0 DIG-T Tekna+ DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£15,298
 Mazda CX-30 2.0 E-SKYACTIV G MHEV SE-L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£13,798
 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 1.5 218i M Sport DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr opens in a new tab
£20,998
View all cars
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

KIA EV4 review 2026 001
Kia EV4
7
Kia EV4
audi e tron gt quattro hero front
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Fiat Grande Panda review 2026 001
Fiat Grande Panda
8
Fiat Grande Panda
Skoda Fabia 130 review 2025 001
Skoda Fabia 130
8
Skoda Fabia 130
suzuki ignis review 2024 01 front tracking
Used Suzuki Ignis 2016-2025 review
8
Used Suzuki Ignis 2016-2025 review

View all car reviews