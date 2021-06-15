Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door Coupe gains improved ride for 2021

The Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door Coupé has gained ride comfort improvements, a wider equipment range and a customised edition as part of a 2021 update.

The changes are for now limited to 3.0-litre six-cylinder variants, which aren't sold in the UK. We're offered only the V8-powered GT 63, which will be facelifted later this year, gaining a raft of visual and dynamic tweaks. A new top-rung, 800bhp GT 73e plug-in hybrid model will be added, too.

The most obvious changes for the standard car include an updated selection of wheels and new upholstery, trim, exterior colours and retuned suspension for improved ride comfort.

The changes include a reconfiguration of AMG's Ride Control+ suspension set-up. The damping can be electronically adjusted via variable control valves, which the German firm says can be adapted to improve comfort or sporting dynamics.

The steering wheel has also been updated, gaining a ‘hands-on’ sensor that activates the emergency braking assistance function if the driver becomes unresponsive or inactive.

AMG boss Philipp Schiemer said: "We constantly maintain our AMG GT 4-Door Coupé at an outstanding technical level. With the current update and the exclusive edition, we're reaching out to the target groups that place the greatest value on individuality and an expressive lifestyle.

“We continue to develop our profile as a ‘performance luxury’ brand and go on to substantiate this with tailor-made products and options.

"In addition, we will soon be presenting our first E Performance hybrids in this model, thereby driving forward the electrification of the powertrain."

The exclusive new Edition model is geared towards luxury and comfort. It's available for all engine options and gets the V8 styling package, Rubellite Red exterior paint, high-gloss chrome and new 21in wheels.

The exterior styling of the GT 4-Door Coupé remains unchanged, although customers can now choose to adapt look of the front of the car on eight-cylinder models. Three new exterior colours have been added to all models: Spectral Blue metallic, Spectral Blue matt and Cashmere White matt.

The updated car will begin to arrive in European dealerships from August this year, likely commanding a small premium over the outgoing variant.

