Mercedes-AMG A35 and CLA 35 gain special Edition 55 models
Mercedes-AMG A35 and CLA 35 gain special Edition 55 models

Celebratory specification includes aerodynamic addenda, black exterior trim and black-and-red interior
20 April 2022

Mercedes-AMG has added two special edition packages to its line-up to celebrate 55 years since the inception of the performance brand. 

The Mercedes-AMG A35 and Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 can both now be ordered with an Edition 55 package, which adds a unique design and upgraded standard equipment.

They follow the Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55, which was revealed last month. 

Both cars are equipped with an AMG aerodynamics package as standard, which the firm says improves driving dynamics and performance. It includes a new front apron, an enlarged front splitter and a large rear wing. Side spoiler lips add further to the sporty look of the hatchback and four-door coupé.

The two cars are also fitted with the top-rung Night Package, which adds gloss black trim to the front splitter, trim elements, exterior mirrors, outer air intakes and window sills. 

The tailpipes are also finished in black, as are the wings, bootlid, front grille and model badges.

Each car gains its own unique '55th anniversary' plaque on the steering wheel. 

Under the skin, both models are unchanged, using a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 302bhp and 295lb ft. 

Two paint colours are available – Cosmos Black Metallic and Digital White Metallic – and both special editions sit on a set of 19in alloy wheels finished in grey.

The cabin is decorated with a combination of black and red leather and the steering wheel is finished with microfibre.

The door sills feature illuminated red 'AMG' lettering, while elsewhere you will find aluminium trim with red and black accents.

Edition 55 spec adds €12,614 (£10,613) to the price of each car in Germany. Mercedes-AMG hasn’t revealed UK pricing yet, but the CLA 35 currently starts from £42,215, while the smaller A35 comes in at £41,550. 

