BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 celebrates brand anniversary
UP NEXT
New 2022 Maserati Grecale rivals Porsche Macan with 523bhp V6

Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 celebrates brand anniversary

Special edition of V8-engined luxury off-roader celebrates 55 years of in-house performance brand
News
2 mins read
22 March 2022

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled a special edition of the G-Class to celebrate 55 years of the AMG brand.

Based on the G63, the Edition 55 is only available in either Obsidian Black or G Manufaktur Opalite White, with both colours featuring a side stripe showing a close-up of the AMG badge.

The Edition 55 sits on 22in matt-grey wheels, while many exterior details finished in gloss black. The fuel filler cap is finished in chrome, with AMG engraved into it.

Related articles

Inside, black and red leather covers most of the cabin, while carbonfibre details can also be found, and a number of Edition 55 badges mark it out from the standard G63.

Mechanically, it's unchanged from the regular G63, so it has a 577bhp twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol V8 that can propel it from 0-62mph in 4.5sec and on to a top speed of 137mph.

UK prices are yet to be announced, but the car will cost €299,222 in Europe – equivalent to £248,915. Order books are open now but will close in November.

AMG began life in 1967 as a manufacturer of racing engines. The Affalterbach-based firm then started to branch out into producing modified road cars. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 RML Short Wheelbase prototype 2022 UK review lead

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review
1 VW Golf R Estate frontcorner

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review
1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes-AMG G63 2018 review hero front

Mercedes-AMG G63

The iconic G-Class silhouette shrouds a wholesale reinvention that now makes the mighty and capable G63 a proper Range Rover rival

Read our review
Back to top

Mercedes-Benz signed a deal to develop and sell cars with it in 1993 before buying it outright in 2005.

Car Review
Mercedes-AMG G63
Mercedes-AMG G63 2018 review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Mercedes-AMG CEO Philipp Schiemer said: "The success story of Mercedes-AMG over the past 55 years is simply impressive.

“The same applies to the G-Class, which has remained true to itself for over four decades in the course of its unique career. Its long history and still genuine character makes it the perfect first well-wisher for me on our 55th birthday.”

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 RML Short Wheelbase prototype 2022 UK review lead

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review
1 VW Golf R Estate frontcorner

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review
1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

View all latest drives