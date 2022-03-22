Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 celebrates brand anniversary

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled a special edition of the G-Class to celebrate 55 years of the AMG brand.

Based on the G63, the Edition 55 is only available in either Obsidian Black or G Manufaktur Opalite White, with both colours featuring a side stripe showing a close-up of the AMG badge.

The Edition 55 sits on 22in matt-grey wheels, while many exterior details finished in gloss black. The fuel filler cap is finished in chrome, with AMG engraved into it.

Inside, black and red leather covers most of the cabin, while carbonfibre details can also be found, and a number of Edition 55 badges mark it out from the standard G63.

Mechanically, it's unchanged from the regular G63, so it has a 577bhp twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol V8 that can propel it from 0-62mph in 4.5sec and on to a top speed of 137mph.

UK prices are yet to be announced, but the car will cost €299,222 in Europe – equivalent to £248,915. Order books are open now but will close in November.

AMG began life in 1967 as a manufacturer of racing engines. The Affalterbach-based firm then started to branch out into producing modified road cars.