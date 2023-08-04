BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: McMurtry road car "viable" despite homologation challenges
UP NEXT
Fisker Ronin: convertible GT gets 1000bhp and 600-mile range

McMurtry road car "viable" despite homologation challenges

Record-breaking fan car poses several challenges for the start-up outfit behind its creation
Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
4 August 2023

"Why not start with the road car?” we ask McMurtry managing director Thomas Yates, while we stand next to the long-awaited, and recently revealed, track-only production model of the motorworld-shaking Spéirling.

This is the sibling to the car that, just over a year ago, almost silently catapulted itself up the famous Goodwood hill, to demonstrate what electric cars were really capable of when unleashed into the world of motorsport.

But it wasn’t the single-seater’s electric powertrain that shocked the onlooking petrolheads: it was the fans that sucked the car to the asphalt. It’s a technology reminiscent of the banned Brabham BT46, but the McMurtry uses a pair of fans that can produce two tonnes Of ground-effect downforce from standstill – that’s more than a Formula 1 car at 150mph.

Related articles

The McMurtry’s performance was the talk of both the motorsport and the general automotive worlds, but it begged the question of why the technology hadn’t been revived sooner. Another question soon followed: “When can I buy one?”

When Max Chilton pushed it to a record-breaking 39.08sec time, the British firm announced that a production Spéirling was to become a reality and the excitement immediately started to build.

Max Chilton with McMurtry Speirling at Goodwood 2022

But read the launch paperwork of the 1000bhp, £1 million (ish) Spéirling Pure and you would see something missing: it was for use on track only.

“Much of that decision was taken on gut feel,” reveals Yates. “We didn’t want to be one of those car makers that takes years to bring their car to market – which would have happened if we waited to homologate it first.”

The biggest issues would have been around the fan. “Technically, there are no restrictions,” says Yates. “It could be used on the road, but it would be great to not flag it as something regulators want to regulate.” This would add years to a production timeline.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

McMurtry Speirling Pure rear quarter at Goodwood 2023

Yates adds that stopping the fan’s use on the road would have been the biggest challenge: “It could be a great safety device, for stopping quickly [in adverse conditions], but in practice, that is not what [customers] will be using it for. It needs another thought.”

Instead, first deliveries of the track-only Pure – which will arrive in a near-similar spec to the record-breaking car that can do 0-62mph in 1.5sec – will reach customers in the next 18 to 24 months, a schedule of which Yates is extremely proud.

“We have a customer who placed an order with a major car maker [for its flagship model], and they are still waiting almost eight years later,” says Yates. “So we took the decision to go track-only for now.” Just for now? Yes, says Yates, adding: “We think a road version could be viable, but there are issues and complexities to look around first.”

McMurtry managing director Thomas Yates sat on Speirling Pure at Goodwood 2023

Advertisement
Back to top

He also explains the other reason why they chose to launch the track car first: “We’re going to deliver cars successfully to customers, and that will build confidence that we are the real deal.” That’s the key, says Yates – showing that the firm is more than just a one-off record-breaker.

There are also more models in the pipeline, of course, which are “90% completed in my head”, according to Yates. In what form they will come is the next mystery to solve and something about which Yates remains coy.

He does, though, leave us a nugget: “Bigger is not always better.” The next car, he hints, will continue McMurtry’s obsession with power-to-weight figures, which could surpass that of the featherweight Spéirling. Yates adds: “Would it not be exciting to talk in 10 years’ time about a car that is lighter than this?” 

used cars for sale

Mercedes-Benz E Class 2.0 E220d AMG Line Cabriolet G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£27,495
28,746miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
Vauxhall Mokka 1.7 CDTi Tech Line 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£7,450
66,135miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Vauxhall ADAM 1.2 16v JAM Euro 5 3dr
2014
£5,899
60,142miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Nissan Juke 1.6 Bose Personal Edition Euro 6 5dr
2019
£13,995
15,519miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Nissan X-Trail 1.6 DCi Tekna XTRON Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£15,989
48,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech Allure EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£18,995
18,198miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,299
60,202miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mini Hatchback 1.5 Cooper Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£8,799
47,443miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,699
23,455miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives