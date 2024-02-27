BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: McLaren Artura Spider launches as 690bhp hybrid drop-top
UP NEXT
Musk: Tesla Roadster due this year with sub-1.0sec 0-60mph

McLaren Artura Spider launches as 690bhp hybrid drop-top

Woking's first PHEV drop-top arrives with upgrades that are destined for coupé; weighs just 1457kg
Jonathan Bryce
News
4 mins read
27 February 2024

McLaren has launched the Artura Spider as its first drop-top hybrid, ushering in more power and a raft of chassis and aerodynamic upgrades that will also be used on an updated version of the coupé.

Available to order now from £221,000, the Spider is claimed to be the lightest convertible supercar in its class “by as much as 83kg”, with its 1457kg kerb weight giving it the edge over the Maserati MC20 Cielo and Ferrari 296 GTS.

Extensive use of lightweight materials – such as carbonfibre for the folding hard-top – means it is just 62kg heavier than the current coupé version. The Ricardo-developed 120deg 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine has been carried over but an ECU remap – which can be performed on the existing McLaren Artura – has given it a 19bhp boost to 596bhp.

Related articles

Together with the 93bhp axial flux motor in the gearbox, the total system output rounds up to 690bhp and 531lb ft. That gives a power-to-weight ratio of 473bhp per tonne and a 0-62mph time that matches the existing coupé’s, at 3.0sec.

The top speed is limited to 205mph but McLaren chief engineer Andy Beale said the firm is “keen to do a chunk more than that”.

The engine drives through an enhanced version of the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which now shifts 25% faster. It is also equipped with a new function that allows the driver to spin the rear tyres up when planting the throttle from a standstill.

Peak power is available across a wider band of revs than before too, from the mid-range all the way to an 8500rpm redline.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
bmw x235i review 2024 28tracking front
BMW X2
8
BMW X2
bmw ix2 review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW iX2 front
BMW iX2
7
BMW iX2
volvo ex30 review 2024 01 cornering front
Volvo EX30
6
Volvo EX30
tesla model 3 road test review 20 24 01 cornering front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 McLaren Artura RT 2022 lead track

McLaren Artura

After two years of turmoil emerges a crucial new supercar with plug-in hybrid power

Read our review
Back to top

McLaren product director Jamie Corstorphine told Autocar: “This gives a really marked crescendo as the power is building. We’ve really ramped it up from the mid-point, which makes the car even more exciting and engaging to drive, because it’s not just about the total figure: it’s about how the power is delivered.

“You get more of a feel from the engine revs increasing and decaying transmitted into the structure of the car, through the seats and to your body, and it gives you more of an emotional cue.”

Corstorphine added that better feel and driver enjoyment can be appreciated not only on track but also in everyday situations such as on a roundabout or slip road.

“We want to make cars that our customers go to pick from their garage most often because they fit into their lives, they’re fun to drive, but they’re no-compromise,” he said.

The Artura’s ‘emotional’ credentials are enhanced here by the addition of an electrically folding hard-top – framed in carbonfibre or with an electrochromic glass panel.

The roof can be operated at vehicle speeds of up to 31mph and deploys in as little as 11 seconds, making it one of the fastest-folding of any convertible on sale. Because the roof mechanism sits where the engine cooling vent is on the coupé, air is extracted via new ducts.

Advertisement
Back to top

Particular attention has been paid to aerodynamics, with an 8mm foil on the windscreen smoothing airflow over the cabin. This has been tuned to be effective from 30mph to 90mph “because that range is where you would want to be cruising around with the roof down”, said Beale.

Also new for the convertible is a symposer to emphasise the exhaust note, which “is tuned not to give its own sound but to try and give the most authentic sound”, according to Beale. It is intended to make the car more refined when cruising and more vocal when pushing on.

Deliveries of the Artura Spider and updated coupé will begin in the middle of this year, hot on the heels of the lightly refreshed GT and new 750S, which replaces the 720S.

Q&A with Andy Beal, chief engineer McLaren Automotive

Did you have a weight limit in mind for the Spider?

“We have internal targets for what we want the weight to be – they’re always set very aggressively – and then we spend plenty of time trying to work out where we shave a few grams off of here or there, to make it just the 62kg heavier.”

Advertisement
Back to top

Do you do your own aerodynamic work?

“We do a lot of CFD [computational fluid dynamics] ourselves and wind tunnel work, both model scale and full scale – even to the point with us in the cabin to get subjective feedback. So everything from the old-school tests to the latest ones, we cover all of it as much as we can.”

Will learnings from this project inform the upcoming V8 hybrid supercar?

“Every single programme we do informs whatever is in our future. We have learned processes through every project. If we find a benefit on one product, when there’s another product being developed alongside, we’re already telling the other guys what we know about what we found.”

Advertisement

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Apprentice

Jonathan is an editorial apprentice working with Autocar. He has held this position since September 2022, having graduated from the University of Glasgow with a degree in Geography and Business & Management before moving to London to pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves writing news stories, updating and uploading articles for the Autocar website and making sure they are optimised for search engines, helping with social media and building his experience overall.

used McLaren Artura cars for sale

McLaren Artura 3.0T V6 7.4kWh SSG Euro 6 2dr
2023
£169,990
100miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
McLaren Artura 3.0T V6 7.4kWh Performance SSG Euro 6 2dr
2022
£168,900
172miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
McLaren Artura 3.0T V6 7.4kWh SSG Euro 6 2dr
2023
£158,850
1,679miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
McLaren Artura 3.0T V6 7.4kWh SSG Euro 6 2dr
2023
£159,000
2,350miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
McLaren Artura 3.0T V6 7.4kWh SSG Euro 6 2dr
2022
£165,950
2,787miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
McLaren Artura 3.0T V6 7.4kWh SSG Euro 6 2dr
2022
£159,800
3,876miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
McLaren Artura 3.0T V6 7.4kWh Performance SSG Euro 6 2dr
2022
£164,490
4,024miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
McLaren ARTURA COUPE 3.0T V6 7.4kWh SSG Euro 6 2dr
2023
£159,000
5,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
McLaren Artura 3.0T V6 7.4kWh Vision SSG Euro 6 2dr
2022
£159,900
7,049miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 9 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
russ13b 27 February 2024

it seems crazy that you could theoretically take the bits from this engine and make a 1.5L 3cyl with almost 300bhp. How long do these go for between rebuilds? Now that i've typed that out i'm remembering the Esprit S4S' 300bhp 2.2, it's only 700cc bigger. 

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
bmw x235i review 2024 28tracking front
BMW X2
8
BMW X2
bmw ix2 review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW iX2 front
BMW iX2
7
BMW iX2
volvo ex30 review 2024 01 cornering front
Volvo EX30
6
Volvo EX30
tesla model 3 road test review 20 24 01 cornering front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3

View all car reviews