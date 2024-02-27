McLaren Artura Spider launches as 690bhp hybrid drop-top

McLaren has launched the Artura Spider as its first drop-top hybrid, ushering in more power and a raft of chassis and aerodynamic upgrades that will also be used on an updated version of the coupé.

Available to order now from £221,000, the Spider is claimed to be the lightest convertible supercar in its class “by as much as 83kg”, with its 1457kg kerb weight giving it the edge over the Maserati MC20 Cielo and Ferrari 296 GTS.

Extensive use of lightweight materials – such as carbonfibre for the folding hard-top – means it is just 62kg heavier than the current coupé version. The Ricardo-developed 120deg 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine has been carried over but an ECU remap – which can be performed on the existing McLaren Artura – has given it a 19bhp boost to 596bhp.

Together with the 93bhp axial flux motor in the gearbox, the total system output rounds up to 690bhp and 531lb ft. That gives a power-to-weight ratio of 473bhp per tonne and a 0-62mph time that matches the existing coupé’s, at 3.0sec.

The top speed is limited to 205mph but McLaren chief engineer Andy Beale said the firm is “keen to do a chunk more than that”.

The engine drives through an enhanced version of the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which now shifts 25% faster. It is also equipped with a new function that allows the driver to spin the rear tyres up when planting the throttle from a standstill.

Peak power is available across a wider band of revs than before too, from the mid-range all the way to an 8500rpm redline.