Mazda has revealed a compact hatchback concept that could preview a successor to the 2 supermini - and the firm’s chief technical officer has told Autocar “we want to produce it”.

Unveiled at the Tokyo motor show, the Vision X-Compact measures 3.8m long, 1.8m wide and 1.5m tall, making it slightly smaller than the old Mazda 2, which bowed out earlier this year, leaving just the Toyota Yaris-based 2 Hybrid on sale.

Mazda hasn't released any technical specifications of the hatchback but has said it "represents Mazda's vision for the future of smart mobility".

The company describes the concept as a design study and purely conceptual for now. Its focus is primarily on showcasing how Mazda can use "empathetic AI" and "a human sensory digital model" to "deepen the bond between people and cars".

It will be able to engage in "natural conversation" with the driver and passengers, as well as suggesting destinations to "help expand the driver's world".

Mazda said its vision for the future is based around the notion that "vehicles and people form an emotional connection, much like a friend".

CTO Ryuichi Umeshita told Autocar that the concept previews how Mazda will use AI to make cars more intuitive and functional.

“We want to express the new relationship between car and driver," he said. "Our unique aesthetic is not just to focus on car specs, which can be written on brochures or catalogues, but the 'jinba ittai' - the wellness between the car and driver.

"We care about feelings - how drivers feel, how drivers think - and we've been researching that perspective for years.”