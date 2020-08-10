Maserati reveals hardcore Trofeo Ghibli and Quattroporte saloons

Maserati has fitted a 572bhp twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre petrol V8 engine in its Ghibli and Quattroporte to create new range-topping super-saloons.

The Trofeo-badged pair are the fastest standard Maserati production cars yet, capable of a 203mph top speed. The Mercedes-AMG C63-rivalling Ghibli Trofeo, the first Ghibli to feature a V8, can crack 0-62mph in just 4.3sec. The Quattroporte Trofeo, which lines up against the likes of the BMW M5, takes 0.2sec more.

Maserati recently launched a mild-hybrid petrol Ghibli as it gears up for a big electrification push, yet the Italian marque wants to not only protect high-performance petrol variants but also to see them thrive.

The Trofeo saloons join the Levante Trofeo SUV, which was launched here last year. It uses the same Ferrari-derived engine and has now had minor updates to match the saloons.

Whereas the Levante Trofeo has four-wheel drive, the saloons are rear-wheel-drive, with power sent through a ZF-supplied eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Peak power of 572bhp arrives at 6750rpm, while peak torque of 538lb ft is created at 2250-5250rpm.

Maserati has added a new Corsa driving mode to the super-saloons, which improves throttle and engine responses, quickens gearshifts, fully opens the exhaust valves, stiffens and lowers the suspension and limits the intervention of the electronic chassis control systems. It also includes a Launch Control function.

Both saloons get muscular styling upgrades to distinguish them from their lesser siblings and improve aerodynamic efficiency and cooling. Larger (21in) alloys are also fitted.

There are sporty new trims and leather sports seats inside to match, along with Maserati’s latest MIA infotainment, which is controlled via an enlarged (10.1in over 8.4in) touchscreen.