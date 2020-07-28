BACK TO ALL NEWS
V8-powered Maserati Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo previewed

Models follow the Levante SUV in receiving extreme new range-topping variants
28 July 2020

Maserati has previewed new 'Trofeo' range-topping performance versions of the Ghibli and Quattroporte in an image posted to its social media accounts.

The models, set to be revealed on 10 August, take after the Levante Trofeo SUV, which touched down as a rival to the Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo in 2018.

While little is known about the models at this stage, we can expect the new models to feature similarly aggressive styling to the Levante Trofeo. That car is marked out by large wheels and bonnet vents, as well as an ‘F1-inspired’ rear diffuser, so expect the Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo to adopt similar cues.

Under the bonnet, the Levante Trofeo has the same Ferrari-derived 3.8-litre V8 as the Levante GTS. If this same engine will be rolled out to the new vehicles, the duo will generate 574bhp and 538lb ft of torque.

Interior revisions are also likely to feature. The Levante Trofeo has high-backed sports seats with ‘Trofeo’ logos stitched into their headrests, for example, alongside carbon fibre inserts.

While there’s no news yet on how much the Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeos will cost, as the range-topping variants of their respective line-ups, buyers should expect a significant premium over the £70,040 starting price of the Ghibli S and the £88,540 starting price of the Quattroporte S.

