BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Maserati MC20 Folgore cancelled due to insufficient demand
UP NEXT
Volvo considers future without estate cars in shift to SUVs

Maserati MC20 Folgore cancelled due to insufficient demand

Brand confirms previous reports that planned electric version of its V6 supercar was on the chopping block

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
6 March 2025

Maserati has officially cancelled the MC20 Folgore, as reported by Autocar last week.

Confirming the news, a company spokesperson said the decision was made due to insufficient demand for an electric supercar.

It was originally one of six Maserati EVs due by next year, promising a huge power output and a similar character to the existing V6-engined MC20.

Related articles

The news comes after Maserati owner Stellantis wrote off an investment of some €1.5 billion (£1.2bn) in the Italian brand, which executives partly blamed on a slump in sales in China – its second largest market, behind the US.

“We have to recognise the dynamics in that business, particularly in the Chinese market, and our expectations in terms of how quickly that luxury market would transition to electrification,” said Stellantis CFO Doug Ostermann.

Maserati’s sales more than halved last year, falling to 11,300. In turn, it lost €260 million (£215m), having recorded a profit of €141m (£117m) in 2023.

In place of the MC20 Folgore, Maserati will comprehensively update the existing MC20. This is most likely to draw on the developments from the new MC20 GT2 Stradale, which brings an extra 10bhp (boosting the model to 631bhp), 60kg in weight reduction and a track-focused chassis set-up.

The move suggests that Maserati is rethinking the revival plan it formulated when it came under Stellantis ownership four years ago, which culminates in phasing out ICE cars in 2030.

It also brings into doubt the future of the next-generation Levante SUV, due in 2027, and the new Quattroporte saloon, which was previously delayed by three years to 2028.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Xpengg6
Xpeng G6
7
Xpeng G6
Nissan Qashqai 2025 jb front action 8150
Nissan Qashqai
7
Nissan Qashqai
Ford Focus review lead
Ford Focus
8
Ford Focus
hyundaiioniq9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
01 BMW ix 2025 review front driving
BMW iX
9
BMW iX

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Maserati MC20 Celio review 2024 01 front tracking

Maserati MC20

Rare-groove V6 supercar goes under the road test microscope

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Maserati MC20 cars for sale

 Maserati MC20 3.0 V6 Cielo Spyder Convertible DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£194,995
402miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Maserati MC20 3.0 V6 Cielo Spyder Convertible DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£265,000
500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Maserati MC20 3.0 V6 Cielo Spyder Convertible DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£184,900
600miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Maserati MC20 3.0 V6 Cielo Spyder Convertible DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£194,950
987miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Maserati MC20 3.0 V6 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£146,850
1,124miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Maserati MC20 3.0 V6 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£143,990
1,657miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Maserati MC20 3.0 V6 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£144,850
1,834miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Maserati MC20 3.0 V6 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£137,990
1,952miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Maserati MC20 3.0 V6 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£139,999
2,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 12 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Xpengg6
Xpeng G6
7
Xpeng G6
Nissan Qashqai 2025 jb front action 8150
Nissan Qashqai
7
Nissan Qashqai
Ford Focus review lead
Ford Focus
8
Ford Focus
hyundaiioniq9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
01 BMW ix 2025 review front driving
BMW iX
9
BMW iX

View all car reviews