Maserati MC20 Folgore cancelled due to insufficient demand

Maserati has officially cancelled the MC20 Folgore, as reported by Autocar last week.

Confirming the news, a company spokesperson said the decision was made due to insufficient demand for an electric supercar.

It was originally one of six Maserati EVs due by next year, promising a huge power output and a similar character to the existing V6-engined MC20.

The news comes after Maserati owner Stellantis wrote off an investment of some €1.5 billion (£1.2bn) in the Italian brand, which executives partly blamed on a slump in sales in China – its second largest market, behind the US.

“We have to recognise the dynamics in that business, particularly in the Chinese market, and our expectations in terms of how quickly that luxury market would transition to electrification,” said Stellantis CFO Doug Ostermann.

Maserati’s sales more than halved last year, falling to 11,300. In turn, it lost €260 million (£215m), having recorded a profit of €141m (£117m) in 2023.

In place of the MC20 Folgore, Maserati will comprehensively update the existing MC20. This is most likely to draw on the developments from the new MC20 GT2 Stradale, which brings an extra 10bhp (boosting the model to 631bhp), 60kg in weight reduction and a track-focused chassis set-up.

The move suggests that Maserati is rethinking the revival plan it formulated when it came under Stellantis ownership four years ago, which culminates in phasing out ICE cars in 2030.

It also brings into doubt the future of the next-generation Levante SUV, due in 2027, and the new Quattroporte saloon, which was previously delayed by three years to 2028.