Maserati MC20 Cielo is 621bhp McLaren 720S Spider rival

Maserati returns to convertibles with open-roof version of recently launched V6 supercar flagship
25 May 2022

Maserati has revealed the long-promised convertible version of its recently launched MC20 supercar, which features a unique ‘smart glass’ panel in its folding roof.

Called the MC20 Cielo (Italian for 'sky'), it will face off with a diverse crop of highly strung mid-engined convertibles, including the Chevrolet Corvette ConvertibleFerrari 296 GTS and McLaren 720S Spider.

Maserati says its first convertible model since the V8-engined Grancabrio bowed out in 2019 “is a model devoted to driving pleasure in the great outdoors", highlighting its folding roof window that can change from clear to opaque at the touch of a button. 

It can go from open to closed in just 12sec, making it just one second slower than the 720S Spider’s but still among the quickest of any convertible on sale. 

Apart from the roof, the MC20 Cielo is technically identical to the Maserati MC20 coupé, taking its power from Maserati's new 621bhp twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6, the Nettuno. 

The high-revving mid-mounted powerplant will propel the MC20 Cielo from 0-62mph in around 3.0sec.

The carbonfibre tub and butterfly doors are also carried over and the roof mechanism adds just 65kg to the total kerbweight, which is posted at 1540kg.  

No pricing details have been announced, but the convertible is expected to be slightly more expensive than the coupé, which costs £187,230. 

The Cielo is the second of three planned variants of the MC20, alongside the coupé and soon-to-be-revealed electric variant.

“The Cielo offers a perfect mix of sportiness and luxury, courtesy of a specification unique to the segment: the innovative retractable glass roof,” Maserati said.

“In actual fact, the new spyder acts as a meeting point between Maserati audacity and the infinite sky, featuring a special ‘sky feeling’.”

Comments

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Andrew1 25 May 2022
Daewoo Cielo called and...
Pietro Cavolonero 25 May 2022

what you on about??

Andrew1 25 May 2022
The Daewoo Cielo, wasn't it clear? If you don't know it, look it up, it's faster than posting.
Peter Cavellini 25 May 2022

 Very nice, just o so close to the McLaren, shame really.

