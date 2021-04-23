Maserati marks 95 years of racing with special Levante and Ghibli

Maserati is celebrating the 95th anniversary of its racing debut with commemorative editions of its Levante SUV and Ghibli saloon.

On 25 April 1926, company founder Alfieri Maserati claimed victory in the 1500cc class at the formidable Targa Florio race with the Tipo 26 - "the first racing car to bear the trident on its bonnet".

That win paved the way for Maserati's long and storied motorsport career, which is soon to be resurrected after a several-year hiatus with racing derivatives of the new MC20 supercar.

To celebrate 95 years in top-flight motorsport, Maserati has revealed a heritage-inspired F Tributo trim package for the 2021 Ghibli and Levante.

Available in a choice of Rosso Tributo red or Azzurro Tributo blue, the special editions are said to "evoke Maserati's audacious spirit" with "alluring" exterior styling.

Yellow brake calipers and wheel lips reference the distinctively coloured 250F racer in which Juan Manual Fangio raced at Maserati's 1954 F1 debut, with a similar colour scheme applied to the interior upholstery stitching.

The Levante F Tributo sits atop 21in 'Anteo' wheels finished in gloss black, while the Ghibli gets a set of same-sized 'Titano' rims. Bespoke black badges feature on the wheel arches of each, while the Trident logo on the C-pillar is colour-coded.

Pricing has not yet been confirmed, nor have details of a UK or mainland European launch. The special editions were revealed at the Shanghai motor show and Maserati has yet to say if the duo will be made available outside China.

