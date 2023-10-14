Maserati Grecale vs Range Rover Velar: which is the best?

It’s approaching three years since the formation of the world’s newest automotive power, Stellantis.

At the beginning of 2021, there was some speculation about which hapless, unsuspecting car maker would next be subsumed by this gigantic, marauding and apparently unstoppable industry amoeba (which might well have been an inspiration for the latest series of horror show Stranger Things).

Might it be Jaguar Land Rover, concerned British voices asked?

Might Carlos Tavares (aka The Mind Flayer) see synergy between the Tata Group’s Land Rover, Range Rover and Jaguar brands and his panoply of Stellantis equivalents, of which former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles marque Maserati was one? There we were, caught on his evil tenterhooks, dying to find out.

Well, there were certainly rumours. Like so many, they came to nought. But had things gone differently, the rival mid-sized luxury SUVs that are squaring up on these pages – the Maserati Grecale Modena and the Range Rover Velar P400e – might have been sibling models. In-laws, at the very least.

But which is best? Read on to find out...

Introducing the Maserati Grecale and Range Rover Velar

But the above had come to pass, you can bet your silicon-carbide power inverter that we wouldn’t now be looking at such different takes on what technically constitutes a modern petrol-electric hybrid SUV.

Diesel engines may increasingly be becoming a faded memory as electric powertrains grow in prevalence but, as you will no doubt have noticed, the hybrid system is definitely the here-and-now for cars like this.

And if you’re about to adopt one, you might be interested to know whether an intelligently boosted mild-hybrid system, fitted to a lighter SUV like the Grecale, could actually be better to drive than a more powerful and intensively boosted but heavier, plug-in hybrid system in an SUV like the Velar.