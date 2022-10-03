Maserati Grancabrio due next year as first electric drop-top GT

Maserati is primed to bring back the Grancabrio name next year for a convertible version of the reborn Granturismo.

The revitalised Maserati Grancabrio will feature nearly identical technical specifications across the board, said Maserati. That means a choice of two V6 options (with 489bhp and 550bhp) and a Folgore-badged EV with 745bhp.

When the Folgore variant lands, making the Grancabrio the first electric drop-top GT on the market, specifications will be incredible similar to the roofed Granturismo, which also pushes out more than 997lb ft of torque, helping it to sprint from 0-62mph in just 2.7sec.

The top-end naturally aspirated Trofeo version, which gets the same Nettuno 3.0-litre V6 as is found in the flagship Maserati MC20, will likely match the GT's 3.5sec 0-62mph. This variant has been spotted by spy photographers testing with a fabric roof and heavy camoflauge.

Maserati’s head of global products, Massimo Capaldi, told Autocar the new Grancabrio will offer something “very unique” in its positioning as a convertible GT with four seats and the option of electric power.