Maserati Grancabrio due next year as first electric drop-top GT

Bentley Continental GTC rival will cost more than £200,000 when it's launched in late 2023
24 October 2022

Maserati is primed to bring back the Grancabrio name next year for a convertible version of the reborn Granturismo

The revitalised Maserati Grancabrio will feature nearly identical technical specifications across the board, said Maserati. That means a choice of two V6 options (with 489bhp and 550bhp) and a Folgore-badged EV with 745bhp.

When the Folgore variant lands, making the Grancabrio the first electric drop-top GT on the market, specifications will be incredible similar to the roofed Granturismo, which also pushes out more than 997lb ft of torque, helping it to sprint from 0-62mph in just 2.7sec. 

The top-end naturally aspirated Trofeo version, which gets the same Nettuno 3.0-litre V6 as is found in the flagship Maserati MC20, will likely match the GT's 3.5sec 0-62mph. This variant has been spotted by spy photographers testing with a fabric roof and heavy camoflauge.

Maserati’s head of global products, Massimo Capaldi, told Autocar the new Grancabrio will offer something “very unique” in its positioning as a convertible GT with four seats and the option of electric power. 

Maserati GranCabrio

Maserati GranCabrio

The Maserati GranCabrio is a four-seat convertible with beautiful styling and oozing charm

As with the previous generation, which was retired in 2019 along with the Granturismo, the convertible is tipped to push beyond the coupé’s price and well into the £200,000 range, said Capaldi, lining it up as a rival for the Bentley Continental GTC

Maserati GranCabrio
Maserati GranCabrio
It's expected to be launched just after the new Maserati Granturismo in the latter stages of 2023, alongside an electric version of the new Maserati Grecale SUV, taking the total number of trident-badged EVs to three.

The Italian firm will by 2025 introduce electric versions of the Levante, Quattroporte and MC20 and from 2030 stop selling ICE models.

