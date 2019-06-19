Maserati confirms UK prices for hardcore Levante GTS and Trofeo

Maserati has confirmed that the new GTS and Trofeo variants of its Levante SUV will be coming to the UK, with prices starting from £104,900.

Both models share a Ferrari-derived 3.8-litre V8 with the Quattroporte GTS performance saloon, in a state of tune that produces 542bhp in the GTS and 582bhp in the hardcore Trofeo.

The GTS receives Maserati's Q4 four-wheel drive system, allowing a 0-62mph time of 4.2sec and a top speed of 181mph, 5mph less than the Trofeo range-topper. The latter will be available in limited Launch Edition trim, just 50 examples of which have been set aside for the European market out of a total of 100.

Both models are now available to order, ahead of the Trofeo's UK dynamic debut at next month's Goodwood Festival of Speed. Prices rise from £104,900 for the GTS to £124,900 for entry-level Trofeo models. Launch Edition models are priced from £159,900.

Maserati claims 20.9mpg and 313g/km of CO2 emissions for the GTS, but has released no efficiency figures for the Trofeo.

Both models receive sportier styling than the regular, V6-powered Levante, although Maserati says the GTS is more sophisticated. New alloy wheels are fitted to mark out the models.

Inside, the GTS features a premium audio system and upgraded leather upholstery, while the gear selector has been redesigned. The GTS is also the first Levante to get full LED headlights – a feature that is likely to now be rolled out across the rest of the range.

