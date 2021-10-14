Major update for 2022 Ford Focus brings infotainment overhaul

The Ford Focus has been given a major mid-life facelift to keep pace with rivals such as the Volkswagen Golf. Changes include a styling overhaul, new powertrain options and upgraded infotainment.

The new design for the family hatch echoes the recent revamp of the Fiesta, with an emphasis on reworking the front of the car. As with the Fiesta, the Ford badge has been moved from the Focus’s bonnet lip down onto the enlarged grille. LED headlights are now standard on all Focus variants and have the foglights built into them, and a darkened rear light effect includes a new “loop light” pattern.

The redesign encompasses separate styling details for Titanium, ST-Line, Active and performance-focused ST versions, including individual grille and fascia designs. ST-Line models feature side skirts and a rear diffuser and spoiler, while the rugged Active trim has SUV-inspired design tweaks such as additional lower body cladding and larger side vents.

Ford has also updated the premium Vignale pack, which is now available on a wider range of models, and introduced five new alloy wheel designs.

The ST hot hatch is further differentiated from the regular Focus with a revamped honeycomb grille and restyled side vents, skirts and spoilers. There is a new design for the 18in alloy wheels, with optional 19in versions also offered.

A major revamp inside the Focus ushers in the use of Ford’s latest Sync 4 infotainment, including a large, 13.2in dashboard- mounted touchscreen. The system now integrates the heating and ventilation controls, which, Ford says, results in a “cleaner and less cluttered centre console”. According to Ford, the system has been designed so that drivers “never are more than a touch or two” from being able to operate any function.

The Sync 4 system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, features speech recognition and can accept over-the-air software updates. Owners with the FordPass app can use that to check their car’s fuel levels and oil life from their smartphone.